Puzzle game ‘Catherine’ gets a remastered version for PS Vita and PlayStation 4

In 2011, Atlus released Catherine, an unusual puzzle game built around one of the studio’s uniquely twisted narratives. Now, the company has announced plans for a remaster, which is in development for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita.

Catherine is the tale of Vincent Brooks, a man who finds himself torn between his girlfriend Katherine and the mysterious, alluring Catherine. Gameplay is split between daytime sections where Brooks can interact with other characters and make decisions that will influence the plot, and nighttime sections that shift toward puzzle-platformer mechanics.

The game received its fair share of praise from critics, with a similar sense of style to the Persona series, which is made by the same staff. Catherine: Full Body is set to add new content, as well as some improvements to the original release, according to Polygon.

The remaster is set to feature new difficulty options, per Famitsu. The original version was criticized by some for its steep learning curve, so we will perhaps see an easier mode designed for players who simply want to enjoy the story — new mechanics are set to be integrated into the game’s puzzles for seasoned fans who want an even more challenging experience.

There’s also set to be new endings added to the branching narrative that was included in the initial release. A new character named Rin will add to Brooks’ complicated romantic situation, and her presence will be interwoven with the existing plotlines pertaining to Catherine and Katherine.

One aspect of the game that really took off following its release was its multiplayer component, somewhat to the surprise of its developer. Atlus has since taken note of its popularity, even going as far as sponsoring professional competitions. Competitive play will be well represented in Full Body, with support for online multiplayer being added for the remaster.

Catherine: Full Body is set to be released for the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita, but no release date has been made public at this time. Atlus is set to reveal more details about the project as part of a live-stream set for 5:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, December 23.