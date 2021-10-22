  1. Gaming

How to kill the Hag in Back 4 Blood

By

Although it’s one of the most infrequent Special Ridden in the entire game, the Hag is one of Back 4 Blood‘s most menacing threats. It doesn’t look all that imposing — and it’s not actively looking to start a fight — but anyone who startles it will be in for an intense shootout.

If you’re looking to kill the Hag in Back 4 Blood, there are a few things you’ll need to be aware of. Of course, your best bet is steering clear of it to begin with, but here’s what you need to know if you’ve managed to gain the attention of the horrific beast.

Further reading

How to kill the Hag in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood Hag startled by players.

It’s worth pointing out that Hags won’t attack any of the Cleaners unless provoked. You’ll often find it roaming around aimlessly — and it’s content to mind its own business if you’ll mind yours. Startle the Hag, however, and you’ll want to take it down as soon as possible. While there are plenty of creative ways to deal with a Hag, these tricks tend to work best:

  • Keep your distance: If you’re familiar with the Witches in Left 4 Dead, you’re already familiar with how to fight a Hag. Its primary attack is deadly at close range, but it lacks any sort of projectile to injure Cleaners who keep their distance.
  • Kiting and fighting: Common in MMORPGs, kiting is a technique that allows you to hold an enemy’s attention while staying out of harm’s way. When fighting a Hag, kiting is a popular technique. Simply have the fastest member of your crew kite the Hag while the rest of the team attacks it.
  • Fire at the weak spots: A Hag’s weak spot is located on their back, so that means you’ll need one member of your team to lure it away from the group while the rest open fire. If you don’t have a clear shot at its hindquarters, try and get your kiting teammate to change their movements so you don’t waste ammo.
  • Use grenades: These items deal massive damage, and Hags can usually be eliminated with a few well-placed throws.
  • Breakout Cards: If you know you’re planning to fight a Hag, consider slotting a Breakout Card into your Deck. This allows you to free yourself from grabs and makes it easier to survive this challenging encounter.

Don’t fight Hags if you can help it

Since Hags are one of the few Special Ridden that won’t actively seek out a fight, it’s in your best interest to avoid a battle. In fact, careful players can likely make it through the entire Back 4 Blood campaign without ever facing off against a Hag. Not only are these fights a massive waste of resources — you’ll need a lot of ammo and more than a few bandages — but they’re entirely unnecessary and an easy way to derail your efforts to reach the next safe room.

Editors' Recommendations

Best keyboard wrist rest in 2021

best keyboard wrist rests option rest logitech

The M1 Max MacBook Pro seems to have unbelievable video-editing prowess

Apple M1 Pro and Max logos.

Every major video game delay that’s happened in 2021 already

Elden Ring's hero shines a torch in a fleshy cave.

The 60 best HBO series streaming right now

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain standing, foreheads together, in a scene from Scenes From a Marriage.

How to connect Bluetooth headphones to PC

Bluetooth connection to PC.

How to use Apple FaceTime like a pro

facetime eye correction ar ios 13 apple iphone video call feature

Best cheap gaming PC deals for October 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

Apple Watch Series 7 teardown reveals new display tech and a slightly bigger battery

apple watch series 7 teardown reveal ifixit 1

Micro Center spills the beans on Alder Lake, revealing price and release date

An engineer smiles as she holds up two processor chips.

How to kill the Ogre in Back 4 Blood

The Ogre in Back 4 Blood.

Fortnite season 8, week 6 challenge guide: Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande from Fortnite.

Best Black Friday Deals 2021: What to buy NOW (October 22)

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

Where is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE? Here’s why it will never release

samsung galaxy s21 plastic back is fine s20 fe