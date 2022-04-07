  1. Gaming

Back 4 Blood’s first DLC sends players into Ridden caves

Otto Kratky
By

Back 4 Blood‘s main campaign ends with a massive boss fight underground, and the game’s upcoming DLC is set to drag players back down into the Ridden-infested depths. First revealed in Back 4 Blood‘s road map, the Tunnels of Terror expansion now has a release date. Players will be able to fight their way through packs of Ridden underground with the aid of new Cleaners and weapons on April 12.

Ridden Hives are about to emerge. Are you ready? #TunnelsofTerror #B4BToT pic.twitter.com/msVYXiZsJN

&mdash; Back 4 Blood (@back4blood) April 4, 2022

The two new Cleaners being added to Back 4 Blood with Tunnels of Terror are Sharice and Heng. The former gives teams a health bonus and resistance to trauma, while Heng can sense nearby hive entrances and gear, all while letting teammates re-use some of their gear. Along with new cleaners, the expansion also introduces a new special infected variant of each type. Players will be hunted through the tunnels by spike-filled Urchins, Shredders, and Rippers.

To tackle these new enemies, players will have both new weapons and new cards at their disposal. Seven weapons and 12 cards will be added to the game, although only one of each was shared through a new trailer for the expansion. A new shotgun, that seemingly comes packed with incendiary buckshot, will be available to players, along with a card that powers up bash attacks every three seconds.

A new difficulty mode for Back 4 Blood will also launch alongside Tunnels of Terror. Called “No Hope,” the difficulty mode will, assumedly, pit players up against nearly impossible odds.

With Tunnels of Terror‘s release date fast approaching, Back 4 Blood only has two more expansions left. According to the game’s roadmap, another two expansions, neither of which have been named, are slated to release this year.

Editors' Recommendations

Lego and Epic Games are making a metaverse for kids

The Lego and Epic Games logos set against a blue background.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D scores are in, but don’t trust them yet

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D box.

Spotify’s Car Thing now lets you control your other media

Spotify Car Thing

World’s first 200TB SSD is nearly here, but you can’t use it

A person holding a solid-state drive in his hand.

Save $230 on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover today

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ in laptop form, on a desk.

Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop just got a huge price cut

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

How to block text messages on Samsung

samsung galaxy s22 ultra stylus

Let’s Plays are out. The gaming video culture essay is in

ps now vs xbox game pass the last of us remastered

You can now augment Google Lens photo searches with text

Google Lens brings visual searches to the phone.

How to clean the inside of your desktop PC

A compressed air can being aimed towards the inside of a PC to remove dust.

Tag Heuer tees off with special Golf Edition of its latest smartwatch

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition face and strap.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could feature a 3x telephoto camera

Galaxy Fold (left) and Galaxy Z Fold 3 (right) with open screens.

Best vacuum cleaner deals for April 2022

Little girl with guitar sleeping on a rug while eufy by Anker BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Slim) Robot Vacuum Cleaner vacuums.