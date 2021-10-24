  1. Gaming

How to earn new cards in Back 4 Blood

By

In all the important ways, Back 4 Blood is the co-op zombie shooter that fans have been waiting for since Left 4 Dead 2. It has a few minor tweaks to the gameplay here and there, many improvements to gameplay and progression, and the obvious technical and graphical upgrades that the new generation of hardware affords. If you’ve sunk dozens, or more likely hundreds, of hours into those old classic zombie survival adventures, then Back 4 Blood will be a welcome breath of fresh air in a space that really hasn’t had any comparable games. Of all the changes this game has, though, the biggest is clearly the card system.

Cards are modifiers that add another layer of unpredictability to every campaign mission you run. The new A.I. director will still be there to tweak the difficulty, spawning Ridden and items based on how your team is doing to always keep things tense, but cards are on a different level. You will build your own deck to give yourself various buffs and advantages to keep up with the increasing difficulty of the missions. Not all cards are created equal, and you’ll want as many as possible to build the ideal deck. Here are all the ways you can earn new cards in Back 4 Blood.

Further reading

Complete Accomplishments

Shooting in Back 4 Blood.

The first way to get cards in Back 4 Blood is slower and less reliable than the second. You will probably end up just getting some of these cards through natural progression, but some you will have to go out of your way for. And you’ll want to, too, because the cards you get this way are rare and can’t be obtained any other way.

Accomplishments are tasks you can do while playing matches. Some are more simple, like getting a number of kills with different weapon types, while others are more like achievements or trophies where you need to do something more specific like complete the Bar Room Blitz mission while making sure the jukebox doesn’t break. For the most part, you’re better off leaving these cards to hunt until later on, or if you see one you really want to get early since a lot will come just by playing normally.

Spend Supply Points on Supply Lines

Card menu in Back 4 Blood.

Your main source of cards is meant to come from the Supply Lines. You will earn Supply Points by playing and beating missions that you can take to Chenda in the Fort Hope hub zone. You start off with just one Supply Line to show you how it works, but once you complete it, more will open up. These look and act a little like battle passes. You invest your points and unlock a set series of rewards until the line is complete. Thankfully you can see exactly what all the rewards are going to be, including any cards, so you can decide which Supply Lines you want to dump your points into.

You will be forced to unlock some other items, like cosmetics, in these Supply Lines as well, but you at least always know what you’re going to get and when, and outside of the cards tied to Accomplishments this is where every card will become available.

Test cards out in Solo

Finally, while you can’t keep them, you can at least test out any card in the game before you’ve even unlocked it. If you look in your Deck menu and go into the Solo section, you can access every card in the game to build a deck with. This deck can only be used in Solo mode, naturally, where nothing can be unlocked or earned. That makes it a perfect testing ground you can use if you see a card you think would be good to go for but want to make sure before attempting that Accomplishment or spending your Supply Points — feel free to test it out in Solo mode to make sure.

Editors' Recommendations

Next-generation batteries could use material derived from trees

Tree scene photo taken with the OnePlus 9 Pro

How to remove attachments in Back 4 Blood

The Hag in Back 4 Blood.

Every Xbox Series X game that supports ray tracing

The best games like Fortnite

Fortnite cubed promo art with new characters.

Hubble Space Telescope captures a peculiar pair of galaxies

This observation from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope showcases Arp 86, a peculiar pair of interacting galaxies which lies roughly 220 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pegasus. Arp 86 is composed of the two galaxies NGC 7752 and NGC 7753 – NGC 7753 is the large spiral galaxy dominating this image, and NGC 7752 is its smaller companion.

The best FPS games for Xbox Series X

Xbox Project Scarlett hardware Holiday 2020 launch Halo Infinite

The best video game soundtracks of all time

transistor iphone ipad release featured

How to get more copper in Back 4 Blood

Back 4 Blood Cleaners attacking Retch.

This new gaming mouse isn’t the best, but it became my favorite anyway

Steelseries Prime Wireless on a mousepad.

Crunchy algae, anyone? NASA shares ideas for food in space

NASA astronaut Megan McArthur enjoys fresh food on the International Space Station.

Boeing Starliner valve issue may have been caused by humid Florida weather

The Boeing CST-100 Starliner spacecraft to be flown on Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) is seen in the Commercial Crew and Cargo Processing Facility at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on July 12, 2021. Part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program, OFT-2 is a critical developmental milestone on the company’s path to fly crew missions for NASA.

How Super Smash Bros.’ Sora actually compares to other anime sword fighters

sora carrying keyblade in reveal trailer

How time of day affects learning ability, and how to use it to your advantage

brain with computer text scrolling artificial intelligence