Is Resident Evil 4 co-op?

Jesse Lennox
By

Leon Kennedy is given the dangerous task of tracking down and rescuing the president’s daughter from a mysterious cult in Resident Evil 4. Things quickly go sideways when he encounters the locals, who are all infected with Las Plagas, which turns them into zombie-like monsters. The remake will have you progressing through this same scenario, though with some alterations. If you’re finding this mission a bit more difficult than you expected, you might be wondering if you can call in a friend as backup to lend a hand. Did the Resident Evil 4 remake add an option to let you play co-op that wasn’t present in the original? Here’s your answer.

Can you play co-op in Resident Evil 4?

Leon S. Kennedy shoots villagers in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

Sadly, no. The Resident Evil 4 remake remains a completely single-player experience just like the original. Despite there being numerous instances where Leon is accompanied by NPCs, mainly Ashley, there is never an option for another player to take control of her or any of the other characters. This is one mission you will need to handle by yourself.

The only possible way co-op could potentially come to the Resident Evil 4 remake is via the yet unreleased Mercenaries mode. Originally, this mode was also only playable solo, but later entries did allow it to be played in co-op. If we had to guess, this mode will remain faithful to being a solo experience as well, but we’ll have to wait until it releases or more details are shared to know for certain.

