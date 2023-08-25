 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 1 improves the game in over 1,000 ways

Tomas Franzese
By

Larian Studios released Patch No. 1 for Baldur’s Gate 3 today, almost a month after launch and following several hotfixes. It brings over 1,000 gameplay improvements and bug fixes to the highly successful RPG.

Karlach in Baldur's Gate 3.
Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been a massive success since its August 3 release on PC, but it definitely hasn’t been free of bugs and some other weird quirks. Four hotfixes have addressed some of the most pressing issues, but these patches are much larger in scale when it comes to what they add and fix. Larian says Patch 1 is primarily focused on game balance and flow tweaks, as well as bug fixes. There’s nothing too glamorous or game-changing, but it should make playing Baldur’s Gate 3 an even smoother experience. 

Recommended Videos

A couple of these fixes have to do with the game’s romance system. A bug causing the conclusion to Shadowheart’s romance to not activate properly has been fixed, and animations have been added so taller characters don’t awkwardly kiss or hug shorter ones anymore. Fixes have been made in preventing bugs at the Morphic Pool, an issue where loot wouldn’t appear on corpses in multiplayer, and some Game Over screens problematically appearing where they shouldn’t have. There are way too many tweaks and bug fixes to list here, so we recommend going to the Baldur’s Gate 3 website to check out the full list.

Unfortunately, game performance improvements aren’t part of Patch 1, as Larian Studios is saving those for Patch 2. But it says that we “won’t be waiting long” for those. Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now for PC, comes to PlayStation 5 on September 6, and will launch on Xbox Series X/S before the end of the year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
I beat Baldur’s Gate 3 in 30 hours (and killed everyone in the process)
Gale talks to the player in Baldur's Gate 3.

Baldur's Gate 3 is such a long game that even though millions have played it, far fewer have seen the ending. Only 0.4% of players have gotten the Hero of the Forgotten Realms achievement for beating the game at the time of this writing, according to Steam. It's a game someone can put dozens of hours into, with no end remotely in sight.
That is. unless you beat it way earlier than you were supposed to.
During the climax of Act 2 in Baldur's Gate 3, I accidentally reached a premature ending -- one that my party members weren't too happy about. The ramifications of the ending definitely weren't good for the Forgotten Realms, but finding a way to wrap up Baldur's Gate 3 early just gave me an ever deeper appreciation for how personal each player's journey through this game can feel. 
Note: This article contains major spoilers for Act 2 of Baldur's Gate 3.
One last gust of Weave
Anyone who has played Baldur's Gate 3 probably knows Gale, the smooth-talking wizard who you can pull out of a portal early on in Act 1. Throughout that Act, I had to keep giving him magical artifacts to satiate some sort of curse he has, although their positive effects on Gale dulled with each new item. After doing this enough, I learned the truth: Gale was cursed by the God Mystra after betraying her. At the start of Act 2, though, Gale's former mentor, Elminster, arrives and tells Gale that Mystra has a new task for him: destroy the "Heart of the Absolute" with a Netherese Orb Blast that will essentially nuke and destroy everything around him.

This option appeared alongside Gale's other spells in menus throughout the entirety of Act 2, although using the Netherese Orb Blast early typically results in a message that said my party had been defeated and tasked me with reloading. But there is a real opportunity to use it and end things at the end of Act 2. Most of this section of the game is spent finding a way to defeat Ketheric Thorm, a Baldur's Gate 3 villain voiced by J.K. Simmons. I confronted him on top of Moonrise Towers with the help of Nightsong, who I freed, but before I could beat him, he retreated to a massive Illithid Colony underneath Moonrise Towers. Obviously, my party followed, ultimately stumbling upon Ketheric and two other villains -- Lord Enver Gortash and Orin the Red -- activating the Elder Brain that seemed to be the "Heart of the Absolute" that Gale needed to destroy.
Gale told me that this and asked me me for permission to explode and destroy everything. The first option is to tell him not to, which makes sense; there's still a whole third of the game left to play! But seeing that every major threat in Baldur's Gate 3 was here in one room and knowing how much the game had already taken over my life in a week, I told him yes.
After saying, "One last gust of Weave. One last gale to end them all," Gale blew himself up, and there was nothing else I could do as my Dream Visitor shouted, "No!" Gale blew up, killing Ketheric, Orin, Gortash, and the Elder Brain and granting me the Hero of the Forgotten Realms achievement you're supposed to get for beating Baldur's Gate 3. The post-explosion dialogue paints a gimmer future for the Forgotten Realms, though.
"Beneath the smoking ashes of Moonrise Towers, the elder brain lies destroyed," the narrator says. "But what of the tadpoles it commanded? Freed of the Absolute's control, they will complete their transformations. A plague of illithids will soon descend on the Sword Coast, enslaving all they do not affect." Credits rolled as I blankly stared at the screen, processing that this was the ending I'd worked toward.
An imperfect ending
This definitely isn't a good ending for Baldur's Gate 3; it's pretty terrible, actually. Still, the fact that I could do that speaks to a wider strength of the adventure. The best thing about Baldur's Gate 3 is how much choice it gives players. It's not just freedom in completing set objectives, but freedom to circumvent them entirely. The most fun I had with Baldur's Gate 3 was finding ways to avoid major boss fights or set pieces. Instead of picking a side in the attack on the Druid and Refugee camp, I destroyed the bridge Minthara could use to escape in the Goblin camp, killed her before having a conversation with her, and then pushed Dror Ragzlin off a ledge to kill him.

Read more
What the Mirror of Loss is and how to use it in Baldur’s Gate 3
A wizard talking to a big magic mirror.

In The Forgotten Realms, you can never be sure what to expect from even the most normal character or object. Baldur's Gate 3 loves to subvert your expectations, but also reward you for paying attention and experimenting. If you spot something that looks important, like the Mirror of Loss, it probably is. In this case, when you find the magical mirror, you won't be able to do anything substantial with it. However, keeping it in mind and returning to it could be just what you need to buff up your character's stats a bit more - but it will come at a cost. It's called the Mirror of Loss for a reason, so let's reflect on what it is and how to use it.
Where to find the Mirror of Loss

The massive circular mirror is something you will naturally come across if you're following Shadowheart's companion questline. Starting in Act 2, you will be able to go find it in the Underdark, more specifically the Temple of Shar's Chamber of Loss. It will cost you 1,000 gold to enter, so it's best to know what you're getting for such a steep price.
How to use the Mirror of Loss

Read more
Baldur’s Gate 3: Finish the Masterwork Weapon guide
A sword being forged in blue fire.

Just about everywhere you go in Baldur's Gate 3 will lead you to something interesting. Usually, that thing results in a side quest, quickly filling up your journal and threatening to send you off on dozens of hours' worth of adventures and tasks before getting back to the main quest. Some are more basic and can be done quickly, but the "Finish the Masterwork Weapon" quest is sure to grab your attention. After all, a Masterwork weapon has to be worth the effort, right? We'll leave the result up to you, but there's no denying that this quest will take a lot of work to beat. This is one of the more ambiguous quests in the game, especially in terms of where to find specific materials, so let us give you the blueprints on how to complete this quest in Baldur's Gate 3.
Starting the Finish the Masterwork Weapon quest

If you didn't naturally come across this quest in Baldur's Gate 3, you will need to travel to the Blighted Village and go to the building north of the fast travel point and east of the windmill. It will be marked as Shabby Wooden Doors. Inside, look for the item called "Highcliff's Journal" next to the fireplace and give it a read. This will kick off the "Finish the Masterwork Weapon" quest.
Where to find Highcliff's blueprints

Read more