Larian Studios released the first hotfix patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 following its wildly successful launch on August 3. The port comes with plenty of crash and bug fixes, but the most notable of them is a change that prevents a glitch blocking players from saving the game. To fix this problem, Larian had to remove the game’s cross-save functionality, which won’t even be useful for another month.

As soon as Baldur’s Gate 3 launched yesterday, many players reported an issue that prevented them from being able to save their game. As Baldur’s Gate 3 is an RPG that can take over a hundred hours to complete, you can see why that would be an issue. Previously, Larian recommended players turn off cloud sync for the game on Steam to circumvent the issue, but it is now blaming Baldur’s Gate 3′s preemptive cloud-save functionality for these issues.

The RPG will release on PS5 in September, but Larian already let players enable cross-save so they could seamlessly carry over their saves come September 6. A feature that isn’t even useful yet ended up hurting PC players’ experiences more than helping, so it’s been temporality cut.

“We’ve been reading your reports on issues with saving your game, and have found a culprit — our cross-saves,” Larian explained in a Steam post about Baldur’s Gate 3 Hotfix #1. “Bearing in mind this will only be a useful feature come September 6 when the PlayStation 5 version launches (and beyond), we’ve decided to disable it for now to allow us to solve the issue in the interim. You shouldn’t notice anything in-game and Steam Cloud saves are unaffected by this change.”

Check out that full patch notes post for more details on the other crash and bug fixes Larian Studios made in this 210.7 MB hotfix. Baldur’s Gate 3 is available now on PC and launches on PS5 on September 6.

