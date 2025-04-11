Baldur’s Gate 3’s final patch releases in less than a week

After far too long a wait, the final patch for Baldur’s Gate 3 will hit consoles and PC on April 15. Larian Studios says Patch 8 is the final major patch for the beloved title and adds in a ton of new content, including multiple subclasses, an evil ending, new Cantrips, spells, and more. Patch 8 has undergone stress testing for a long time now to work out all the bugs, and it seems like it’s finally ready to be set free into the world like a (slightly) benevolent Elder Brain.

The news comes from Larian’s official YouTube channel, appropriately titled the Channel From Hell. On April 16, Larian will host a livestream that will take a “closer look at Patch 8, including the new subclasses” and touch on the future of the game now that all major updates have been released.

While we know the patch is coming on April 15, Larian hasn’t announced an exact time for the rollout. Most likely, the patch will drop in sections depending on geographic location and time zone, but we will update this story if a more specific window is announced.

While Patch 8 is supposedly the final major update for Baldur’s Gate 3, that doesn’t mean the game is going to stop being popular any time soon. Larian Studios recently released a full suite of modding tools, and the community has already started work on brand-new custom campaigns, new races and classes, and much more. Considering that Baldur’s Gate 2 is still popular 25 years after launch, fans of the sequel have nothing to worry about.

If you’ve never played Baldur’s Gate 3 before, now is a great time to dive in. The expansive RPG will keep you hooked for dozens of hours, and it also makes a great couch co-op title to play with friends or your significant other. The game is not expected to get any DLC at this point, so it is, for all intents and purposes, complete. But with an estimated 17,000 different endings, there’s enough content to keep you exploring Faerun for years to come.