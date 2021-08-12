Battlefield 2042 is bringing a classic character from the franchise’s past back. Actor Michael K. Williams will reprise his role as Kimble “Irish” Graves from Battlefield 4, appearing as a playable specialist in the latest installment. EA released a special live-action short film called Exodus starring Williams to announce the news.

Kimble “Irish” Graves was a main character in Battlefield 4. Portrayed by Williams, Irish is a U.S. Marine who was a member of the game’s Tombstone squad. Williams will reprise the role in 2042, playing a major part in its wider story, even though the game doesn’t feature a single-player campaign.

Irish will be one of the game’s playable specialists and is classified as an engineer. He’s described as a defensive character who can create barriers and shield his squad from incoming attacks. Players will be able to grab a legendary Battle Hardened skin for the character. Irish is the fifth confirmed specialist for Battlefield 2042, which will launch with 10 in total.

As part of the announcement, EA dropped a live-action short film called Exodus, which shed more light on the game’s story. The game revolves around warring factions of “ex-pats” vying for control in a future conflict. Irish is one of the characters at the heart of that conflict. The film stars Williams, who most notably blows up a helicopter with a rocket launcher in the short.

Battlefield 2042 launches on October 22 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. It’ll launch with the all-new Battlefield Portal program, which allows players to create custom matches via a web browser tool.

Editors' Recommendations