Battlefield 2042 introduced Specialists for the first time in franchise history. No longer are you limited to four fragmented classes — now, you have access to several unique characters with dozens of unique abilities.

Understanding how these Specialists operate is fundamental to your success during each match. Not only do you need to utilize everything offered by your selected character, but you’ll also need to be aware of the skills available to your opponents.

Before diving into your next match, take a few minutes to catch up on every Specialist in Battlefield 2042 and how they can change the tide of battle.

What are Specialists in Battlefield 2042?

Specialists are unique, playable characters in Battlefield 2042. Instead of the typical class format of previous entries, you now have access to 10 Specialists who bring various abilities to the warzone.

Each Specialist comes with a unique Trait and Specialty that cannot be swapped out or used by any other character. For example, one character might come equipped with a Wingsuit, while another might make use of deployable shields. These abilities are specific to each Specialist and cannot be changed.

However, all Specialists can be further customized by changing out their weapons or other gadgets. Unlike previous Battlefield games, weapons aren’t locked behind a specific class or character. It’s a flexible system and one that makes it easy to find a loadout for your playstyle.

Battlefield 2042 Specialist overview

The 10 available Specialists are currently grouped into one of four categories — Assault, Recon, Support, or Engineer — but keep in mind that these are largely suggestions. Nothing is stopping you from picking a Specialist in the Recon group and kitting them out to play as an Assault character, even if their Specialty and Trait are largely intended for a certain playstyle.

Here’s a closer look at all 10 Specialists in Battlefield 2042.

Assault Specialists

Emma “Sundance” Rosier

Specialty: Smart Explosives

Smart Explosives Trait: Wingsuit

Sundance is easy to spot in-game thanks to their Wingsuit — if you see a player soaring high in the sky, then you’re looking at Emma. This gives them incredible mobility and makes it easy to move across the entire map in seconds. Sundance also brings Smart Explosives to the fray, which includes deadly scatter grenades and microdrones to help disorientate the opposition.

Santiago “Dozer” Espinoza

Specialty: SOB-8 Ballistic Shield

SOB-8 Ballistic Shield Trait: Blast Resistant

The aptly named Dozer comes equipped with an SOB-8 Ballistic Shield that can “bulldoze” through enemy lines. Beyond its offensive capabilities, it can also deflect incoming gunfire — making it easy to close the gap between you and the opponent. Dozer’s Trait is Blast Resistant, which provides them with improved resistance to explosives. If you like getting up close and personal with your enemies, Dozer might be the perfect fit — just make sure to pair him up with a shotgun.

Webster Mackay

Specialty: Grappling Hook

Grappling Hook Trait: Nimble

As one of the most agile Specialists in the game, Mackay excels at zipping across the map and securing optimal vantage points. His Grappling Hook allows him to quickly scale large structures, while the Nimble Trait lets him move faster when aiming down sights. If you’re looking for a fast-paced Specialist, look no further than Mackay.

Recon Specialists

Navin Rao

Specialty: Cyber Warfare Suite

Cyber Warfare Suite Trait: Trojan Network

Disabling enemy vehicles and electronics is Rao’s specialty. His Cyber Warfare Suite can disable Rangers, trigger base defenses, and even scramble enemy vehicle systems, making it difficult to effectively move across the map with their team. Rao also uses the Trojan Network Trait to hack into enemy systems and gain important intel.

Ji-Soo Paik

Specialty: EMG-X Scanner

EMG-X Scanner Trait: Threat Perception

Recon characters are all about spotting enemies and conveying useful info to your team — and no one does that better in the heat of battle than Ji-Soo Paik. Their EMG-X Scanner lets you see enemies through walls, and the Threat Perception Trait can help you locate enemies while taking fire. If you like playing Recon but love being in the middle of the action, Ji-Soo Paik might be a good compromise.

Wikus “Casper” Van Daele

Specialty: OV-P Recon Drone

OV-P Recon Drone Trait: Movement Sensor

Casper plays a bit like a lone wolf, as you’ll often find yourself perched on a hillside with no squadmates in sight. However, using their OV-P Recon Drone, Casper can spot moving targets and confuse enemies with EMP blasts. It can also mark targets for lock-on weapons, making them a strong addition to any squad. Combine that with their Movement Sensor Trait — which alerts you to nearby enemies — and you’re looking at a strong starting point for a deadly sniper build.

Support Specialists

Constantin “Angel” Anghel

Specialty: Loadout Crate

Loadout Crate Trait: Trauma Specialist

A squad is only as good as the supplies they have on hand, and it’s Angel’s job to make sure they’re always fully stocked. His Loadout Crate can supply armor, ammo, and even be used to call in a beacon for a quick loadout swap. Angel can also revive players with their bonus armor health filled. If you’re looking to play the ultimate support role in Battlefield 2042, Angel deserves a minute of your time.

Maria Falck

Specialty: S21 Syrette Pistol

S21 Syrette Pistol Trait: Combat Surgeon

Not only does her S21 Syrette Pistol allow her to heal allies at a distance, but she can also revive downed allies with full health. No squad is complete without a good medic, and Falck is a strong choice for anyone looking to fill that role.

Engineer Specialists

Kimble “Irish” Graves”

Specialty: Fortification System

Fortification System Trait: Veteran

Irish makes use of a deployable Fortification System that can protect your team from incoming projectiles. He also comes with the passive Veteran Trait, which provides armor and additional bonuses from downed teammates. Irish is an excellent choice for players looking to secure tight corridors or small rooms, as the Fortification System makes it difficult for attackers to advance.

Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky

Specialty: SG-36 Sentry Gun

SG-36 Sentry Gun Trait: Sentry Operator

Boris is one of the best Specialists for racking up kills without doing much work. The SG-36 Sentry Gun can reliably take down nearby enemies — and when placed strategically, it can secure an entire room. Boris’ Sentry Operator Trait allows the sentry to spot targets after locking on to them, making it easy to alert your team to nearby threats.

