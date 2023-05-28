150+ gaming headsets just got big discounts for Memorial Day

With Memorial Day sales being in full swing, now is the perfect time to pick up a gaming headset from Best Buy, which is having a massive sale. With a whopping 152 different types of headsets on sale, with anything as cheap as $30 and all the way up to $320, there are a lot of options to pick from. Not only that, but there are some deals that pair great headphones with other items, such as a laptop, Xbox Series X, or a standalone microphone. So, if you’re looking to pick up a cool bundle with your headphones, now’s the perfect time, so be sure to click the button below to see all their deals.

What to shop for in the Best Buy gaming headset Memorial Day sale

If you’re looking for something that’s excellent value with a good price tag, the headset is going for just $80, rather than the usual $200, which is a massive $120 discount. With an impressive 39-foot range, 16-hour battery life, and excellent audio quality, the Razer Nari Ultimate is so great that we’ve even put it on our list of best Xbox Series X headsets. Also, while not really a big deal, one of the coolest features is the retractable microphone, which makes it so much easier to wear the headset when for plain music listening or film watching.

Another option to go for, if you’re willing to bump your budget up a little bit, is the , which has a similar audio quality and comfort level as the Razer Nari Ultimate. What sets it apart, though, is the whopping 60-hour battery life with a 3-hour charge time, which is incredibly impressive. If that isn’t enough to sway you, it also has a 60-foot range, which is great if you want to use it for your console. Also, the microphone is detachable, so you can take it out if you don’t need the microphone function. You can grab it for $120 rather than the usual $150.

Finally, one of the top headsets on the market is the , which even comes with it’s own charging stand. Clocking in at $280, rather than the usual $300, it’s an expensive headset, but if you want the best audio fidelity and microphone quality, this is one of the best picks. It also has Dolby Audio and over 15 hours of battery life, which, while not as impressive as the other two headsets, is still pretty good for a high-end product.

If you’ve been wanting to pick up a new gaming headset, the Memorial Day sale is really the perfect time for that, especially with so many discounted items at Best Buy. Be sure to click through to see all the deals available so you don’t miss out, and be sure to take a look at our list of best gaming headsets if you’re not sure which one of the many gaming headset deals to grab.

