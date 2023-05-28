 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

150+ gaming headsets just got big discounts for Memorial Day

Albert Bassili
By

With Memorial Day sales being in full swing, now is the perfect time to pick up a gaming headset from Best Buy, which is having a massive sale. With a whopping 152 different types of headsets on sale, with anything as cheap as $30 and all the way up to $320, there are a lot of options to pick from. Not only that, but there are some deals that pair great headphones with other items, such as a laptop, Xbox Series X, or a standalone microphone. So, if you’re looking to pick up a cool bundle with your headphones, now’s the perfect time, so be sure to click the button below to see all their deals.

What to shop for in the Best Buy gaming headset Memorial Day sale

If you’re looking for something that’s excellent value with a good price tag, the headset is going for just $80, rather than the usual $200, which is a massive $120 discount. With an impressive 39-foot range, 16-hour battery life, and excellent audio quality, the Razer Nari Ultimate is so great that we’ve even put it on our list of best Xbox Series X headsets. Also, while not really a big deal, one of the coolest features is the retractable microphone, which makes it so much easier to wear the headset when for plain music listening or film watching.

Another option to go for, if you’re willing to bump your budget up a little bit, is the , which has a similar audio quality and comfort level as the Razer Nari Ultimate. What sets it apart, though, is the whopping 60-hour battery life with a 3-hour charge time, which is incredibly impressive. If that isn’t enough to sway you, it also has a 60-foot range, which is great if you want to use it for your console. Also, the microphone is detachable, so you can take it out if you don’t need the microphone function. You can grab it for $120 rather than the usual $150.

Related

Finally, one of the top headsets on the market is the , which even comes with it’s own charging stand. Clocking in at $280, rather than the usual $300, it’s an expensive headset, but if you want the best audio fidelity and microphone quality, this is one of the best picks. It also has Dolby Audio and over 15 hours of battery life, which, while not as impressive as the other two headsets, is still pretty good for a high-end product.

If you’ve been wanting to pick up a new gaming headset, the Memorial Day sale is really the perfect time for that, especially with so many discounted items at Best Buy. Be sure to click through to see all the deals available so you don’t miss out, and be sure to take a look at our list of best gaming headsets if you’re not sure which one of the many gaming headset deals to grab.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 is $300 off right now
this dell gaming laptop with an rtx 3060 just got a big price cut deal g15 render

If you want to invest in a machine that will let you experience the wonders of modern PC gaming while on the go, you'll want to take advantage of this $300 discount for the Dell G16 gaming laptop. From $1,400, you can get it for $1,100 from Dell -- it's still not cheap, but rest assured that it's worth every single penny. We're not sure how long this offer will remain available though, so you'll have to complete your purchase as soon as possible if you don't want to miss one of the most interesting gaming laptop deals in the market right now.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop
The Dell G16 gaming laptop -- with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM -- takes aim at the best gaming laptops with powerful performance at a relatively affordable price. Gaming laptops should be able to run the hottest titles, according to our laptop buying guide, and that's certainly not an issue with this machine. In fact, you'll also be ready for the upcoming games this year if you've got the Dell G16 gaming laptop, and you won't have to worry about overheating if you find yourself hooked because of its thermal design that's inspired by Dell's Alienware brand.

Read more
Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1,200 off
The Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop with RGB lighting on the background.

The fantastic Razer Blade 15 just got a massive price cut. The powerful and sleek gaming laptop is down to just $1,800 after a $1,200 discount when you buy it straight from Razer. You can read more about the laptop below, but don't wait too long to buy one. This is the steepest price cut we've seen on this model, and one of the best gaming laptop deals available today.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop
While it's the Razer Blade 14 that's sitting on top of our roundup of the best gaming laptops, you can't go wrong with the Razer Blade 15 if you want a larger screen to better appreciate the graphics of today's best PC games. The 15.6-inch display features Full HD resolution with a refresh rate of up to 360Hz, on an ultra-portable body that's just about 17mm thin and weighing 4.40 lbs. The Razer Blade 15 is an excellent companion for gaming while on the go.

Read more
Amazon’s top-spec 4K Luna gaming bundle is 32% off today
Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max and Luna Controller, on a white background.

Transform any TV into a video game device with this Fire TV gaming bundle from Amazon, which is currently on sale with a 32% discount that lowers its price to $85 from $125. You won't always get this chance at $40 in savings when buying the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Luna Controller that you can spend on your Amazon Luna subscription, but you need to hurry because we're not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV gaming bundle
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Luna Controller in the Amazon Fire TV gaming bundle makes sure that you have everything that you need to access Amazon Luna, which is a cloud gaming service that streams games at a relatively consistent 1080p resolution, and runs on mobile devices or on the Amazon Fire TV platform. When we compared Amazon Luna versus Google Stadia, Amazon Luna holds the advantage in terms of compatibility with more devices, while both services offer various AAA titles. More importantly, Amazon Luna is still going strong while Google Stadia has shut down.

Read more