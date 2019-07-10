Get a lot of PS4 games for just a little cash during Prime Day

Share

The next-generation PlayStation system is likely to launch next year, but it will take a while for it to have a worthwhile library of games. Right now, the PS4 has a better lineup than either the Xbox One or the Nintendo Switch, and if you’ve been holding out to purchase the system, Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day event is the perfect time to find Prime gaming deals. Though the GameStop sale is already live if you want to dive in early.

During Prime Day, you’ll be able to stock up on all things PlayStation at drastically reduced prices. This includes hardware as well as software, meaning you can get everything you need to enjoy your console during the sale. It isn’t just at Amazon either, as other retailers will offer competing deals. These are the best Prime Day PS4 deals.

Best Prime Day deals for PS4

You can expect to get discounts on a few different types of PlayStation products during Prime Day. Consoles and bundles will be offered at reduced prices, typically between $70 and $100 off the standard price. You’ll also see discounts on accessories like controllers and headsets, and for those who just want to pick up some games at a reduced price, these will be discounted significantly as well. Even new $60 games could see their prices cut in half.

Prime Day PS4 bundles deals

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Spider-Man bundle ($313)

($313) PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB console ($375)

($375) PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle ($420)

Prime Day typically offers similar savings on PlayStation console bundles that you see on Black Friday, and many of the bundles contain acclaimed games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Spider-Man. The only thing you want to be careful about when purchasing one of these bundles is that the included game is still normally sold at full price. If it’s a game you can get for $20 on its own, look for a bundle that includes a different title. Currently available deals are listed above.

Prime Day PS4 games deals

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 ($30)

($30) God of War ($25)

($25) Resident Evil 2 ($40)

($40) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ($47)

($47) Spider-Man ($28)

Prime Day is a wonderful chance to save money on the latest PS4 games, many of which are sold at $60 during other points in the year. Expect big savings on first-party games such as Days Gone and Blood & Truth, as well as third-party titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Far Cry New Dawn. If you think you might want to play the game within the next few months, then get it during Prime Day, as you likely won’t see such low prices until Black Friday. Currently available deals are listed above.

Prime Day PS4 accessories deals

DualShock 4 controller ($44)

($44) Razer Kraken Gaming Headset ($64)

Caught up on the latest PS4 games and already own the 4K-capable PlayStation 4 Pro? If all you need during Prime Day is a replacement DualShock 4 controller or an extra for when friends come over, then you’ll definitely want to check Amazon. Controllers normally cost between $60 and $70, but you can expect to pay far less during Prime Day. If you don’t want a first-party controller, you can also be on the lookout for third-party gamepads, including controllers built for genres such as fighting or first-person shooters. Currently available deals are listed above.

