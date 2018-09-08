Digital Trends
Meet the voice actors of Marvel’s Spider-Man

These voice actors put the 'Oomph!' in 'Marvel's Spider-Man'

Felicia Miranda
Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 is finally out and the internet can’t stop buzzing about how great it is. We’ve hinted that it might be one of the greatest superhero games to come out yet, and a good amount of that credit has to go to the spot-on character portrayals by its voice actors. Here’s a list of the most popular characters in Marvel’s Spider-Man along with who they’re played by and what work they’re known for.

Yuri Lowenthal as Peter Parker

best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 2
best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 yuri lowenthal
Gage Skidmore

Known for Ben Tennyson in Ben 10: Omniverse and The Prince in Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones

Judging from the incredible voice acting in Marvel’s Spider-Man, Yuri Lowenthal is the real Peter Parker. He perfectly captures Parker’s quips and quirks transforming what could’ve been just another superhero game into an authentic Spider-Man experience.

Tara Platt as Yuri Watanabe

best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 3
best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 tara platt
Gage Skidmore

Known for work in World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth, and Washimi in Aggretsuko

Taking on the role of Spidey’s confident and insider at the NYPD, Tara Platt does an awesome job taking on Yuri Watanabe’s sassy, sarcastic demeanor and keeping the banter between her and Spider-Man light, witty, and entertaining.

Travis Willingham as Wilson Fisk

best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 4
best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 travis willingham 1
Gage Skidmore

Known for Thor in Avengers Assemble, Harvey Dent in Batman: The Telltale Series, and Frederic-104 in Halo 5: Guardians

It takes some real talent take on the voice of New York’s most powerful and menacing mob boss Wilson Fisk but Travis Willingham does the part justice. With a voice that’s deep, calculating, and intimidating, he has no problem sounding like a true supervillain.

William Salyers as Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus

best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 5
best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 william salyers
Gage Skidmore

Known for Rigby in the Regular Show: The Movie, Mordin Solus in Mass Effect 3, and Joram Talid in Mass Effect 2

Otto Octavius starts Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 with the impression that he is a well-meaning boss who supports the hardworking Peter Parker. But, that demeanor eventually changes and William Salyers’ voice acting abilities captures Octavius’ transition from good to evil with ease.

Darin De Paul as J. Jonah Jameson

Known for Reinhardt in Overwatch and various work in World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth and God of War

You’ll hear the voice of J. Jonah Jameson a lot during your adventures in Marvel’s Spider-Man. That’s because he’s a well-established reporter behind a popular podcast in NYC that absolutely hates Spider-Man. You would think that the voice actor Darin De Paul really has it out for old Spidey but he’s just a really good voice actor.

Nancy Linari as May Parker/Aunt May

best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 7

Known for Aunt May in Spider-Man TV Series, Computer in Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance and Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty

Nancy Linari is a natural at capturing the good-hearted nature of Peter Parker’s Aunt May and it makes sense — she’s played her before in the Spider-Man TV Series.

Stephen Oyoung as Martin Li/ Mister Negative

best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 8
best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 stephan oyoung
Gage Skidmore

Known for Cayde 6 in Destiny 2: New Legends Will Rise – Live Action Trailer and Nord from Elder Scrolls Online

Martin Li also known as Mister Negative plays a part in the Sinister Six. Like most criminals, he harbors a grudge against Oscorp and forces his way into a position of power so he can commit heinous acts behind closed doors. Stephen Oyoung, who’s the voice actor for his character is exceptional at capturing the duality of Martin Li in Marvel’s Super-Man.

Laura Bailey as Mary Jane Watson

best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 10
best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 laura bailey
Gage Skidmore

Known for Angela Miller in Resident Evil: Degeneration and Selina Kyle in Batman: The Telltale Series

We’ve seen a great many interpretations of Mary Jane Watson but this is the best one yet. It might have to do with Laura Bailey, a force in the voice acting community, who has this uncanny ability to capture Mary Jane’s spunky personality, especially the part where you hope she doesn’t break your story.

Nadji Jeter as Miles Davis/Miles Morales

best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 9
best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 nadji jeter
Jon Jandoc

Known for Sam from The Last of Us and Miles Morales in the Spider-Man TV Series

Lots of Spider-Man fans were hype when they found out that Miles Morales was going to be making an appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4. Though Morales doesn’t play as Spider-Man in this universe, he still plays a pretty big role in the story. Nadji Jeter who voice acts Morales has perfected this character, more than likely due to his previous work as the same character in the Spider-Man TV Series.

Erica Lindbeck as Black Cat

Known for Futaba Sakura in persona 5, and Dr. Jane Foster in Avengers Assemble

Listening to the sultry voice of Black Cat over the voice recorders in Marvel’s Spider-Man would drive anyone to wonder who the woman behind the mask is. Erica Lindback is the one responsible for all those flirtatious messages and will be returning for The City that Never Sleeps DLC.

Brian Bloom as Taskmaster

best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 11
best voice actors in marvels spider man ps4 brian bloom
Dominick D

Known for Captain Nick Reyes in Call of Duty: Infinity War and William B.J. Blazkowicz in Wolfenstein: The New Order

You’ll hear the dulcet robotic tones of Taskmaster as he makes several convoluted attempts to take down Spider-Man. We mean it when we say that the best part about interacting with Taskmaster is his voice (and the Spidey suits you can get with his challenge tokens) masterfully done by the talented Brian Bloom.

Short Order Cook

Voiced by Stan Lee, known for his work on literally every Marvel thing ever

We couldn’t skip out on the token Stan Lee cameo in Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4. As usual, he shows up in the most pedestrian, unexpected places. This time around, he plays a Short Order Cook at the diner MJ and Peter rendezvous at. Watch the entire cutscene above.

