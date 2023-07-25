 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Amazon’s Blue Protocol has the potential to be my gateway MMO

Tomas Franzese
By

I’m not a big fan of MMOs. I find them much too grind-heavy and often find the gameplay of titles like World of Warcraft to somehow be both unnecessarily complex and boring at the same time. More traditional games in the genre fell out of favor throughout the 2010s, which is why Amazon’s concerted effort to corner the MMO market recently intrigues me. Has it found the secrets to creating a compelling modern MMO?

That’s why I agreed to check out two Amazon MMOs at Summer Game Fest Play Days last month. While Throne & Liberty failed to impress me, I had a much better time with Blue Protocol.

Five Blue Protocol characters of different classes stand next to each other
Amazon Games

This Bandai Namco Studios developed, anime-inspired MMO plays a lot like a traditional fantasy adventure game, with a detailed character creator, vast worlds to explore, more traditional characters classes that all feel viable on their own, and involved combat that feels straight out of an action game. I even had the opportunity to complete a dungeon with other players, and it seemed like a good time for everyone involved. I don’t know that I’m ready to sign over hundreds of hours of my life to Blue Protocol just yet, but I am interested in playing more when its next beta rolls around.

Recommended Videos

An enjoyable action game

My time with Blue Protocol began with a brief combat tutorial that taught me how to move around and fight enemies as a being of light. Its controls weren’t far off from that of a standard action game, as I could run, dodge, and attack enemies. While I got the hang of the controls, it was impossible to win this fight as too many enemies overwhelmed me, leading to my player character exploding. Following an animated opening highlighting many of the characters players come across in the game, it was time to create my own hero.

The MMO boasts a decent character creator, with ample options for hair, face structure, and other facial customization options. I tried my best to recreate my editor, Giovanni Colantonio, making a character with a short beard and hair sweeping across his face (Editor’s note: you did what?). It wasn’t perfect, but I also didn’t have much time to spend in the character editor before I was shuffled to the next part of the demo, roleplaying as my boss. I chose to start as the Spell Weaver class, which is this game’s version of a mage, which meant it was best for me to attack from the distance once my newly created character spawned in the Cliffside Ruins.

Two players fight an enemy in Blue Protocol
Amazon Games

After taking down a goblin by myself, I was brought later on into the adventure. Here, I got a taste of Blue Protocol’s open world and tried the Foe Breaker class. Foe Breakers use heavyweight hammers that also double as a gun, meaning I was now good at dealing considerable damage from a medium range against enemies. This slowed the game down a bit, but it fits with this part of my demo, as I was also taking time to explore the open world.

The valley I was exploring seemed vast, although I know it’s just a tiny part of the game, with varied cliffside landscapes and many waterfalls dotting the land. Its open-world exploration felt right out of games like The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, so I’m certainly interested in traversing Blue Protocol’s areas further when I get a chance to play the game again. I didn’t run into any other players while exploring either, so I’m curious to see how those MMO-specific interactions work in the launch version of the game.

Still an MMO

Before I knew it, though, I was pulled into a “Dungeon Survey” mission, which is a more linear affair that can be played with others. It took place in a deep canyon called Dragon’s Rive, and I had the chance to play with the other people playing the demo around me. The survey kicked off, and my team was given a 30-minute timer and ten revives to complete the mission.

A player prepare to attack an enemy in Blue Protocol.
Amazon Games

It didn’t take long to fight enemies, and we all started working together. Blue Protocol’s combat is intuitive and engaging enough to where it’s fun on your own. Still, there was multiplayer-style fun to be had in watching everyone pull off the flashy anime-style abilities of their classes together. The classes also complement each other; I felt the benefits of having long-range classes and healers behind me as an HP-heavy tank class.

My group progressed from combat zone to combat zone, looting anything enemies dropped along the way before finally coming to a boss called Tyrant’s Tusk about 10 minutes in. This wild hog-like enemy would charge at us, dealing some significant damage if it hit, although it still felt like an early-game boss. This is where the game’s MMO roots showed the most, as Tyrant’s Tusk had a beefy health bar that’d be tough to whittle down alone. I

It’s here where the repetition common to these games settled in, so I hope some of Blue Protocol’s later-game bosses offer more than basic damage sponges. Great boss design goes a long way. After taking down Tyrant’s Tusk, my demo was over, leaving me with the most fun MMO experience I’ve had in quite some time.

Four players fight a boss in Blue Protocol
Amazon Games

It wasn’t a revelatory experience that made me look at World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV differently. However, Blue Protocol makes a strong case for itself by having a strong action-adventure hook at its core. And who knows, maybe playing more of Blue Protocol will be the gateway into MMOs I’ve been waiting for.

The full version of Blue Protocol will release in North America across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S sometime in 2024.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Amazon rolls out New World combat trailer; closed beta to launch in July
A New World player fighting a bear.

Amazon Game Studios has rolled out a combat trailer for New World, the upcoming MMORPG that's set to launch in closed beta in July before its planned August release.

The combat trailer, which was featured in the PC Gaming Show, showcased some of the weapons, skills, and spells that New World players will be able to wield, as well as some of the opponents that they may face -- from fellow humans to gruesome monsters.

Read more
New World, Amazon Games’ Age of Exploration MMO, arrives in May
New World players fighting a bear.

Amazon Games' hasn't exactly seen much fruits of its development labor thus far, but that will change next May with the release of its MMO New World. The news was revealed during The Game Awards on December 12, and it represents the biggest step yet for an Amazon venture that has remained surprisingly underground since its inception several years ago.

New World is set during the 17th century in the Age of Exploration, with magical and haunted elements on an island called Aeternum. You'll go up against enemies on the island, including fellow players as well as the local "legions," and you'll have the opportunity to craft your experience as you see fit.

Read more
Amazon Game Studios reveals MMO based on The Lord of the Rings
The lord of the Rings amazon game studios massively multiplayer online game

Amazon is officially doubling down on its investment into Middle-earth. Following up the reveal of a television series based on The Lord of the Rings being developed, Amazon Game Studios has revealed a new massively multiplayer online game based on the popular fantasy novels as well.

The online retail company started making major gaming moves with Amazon Game Studios as far back as 2014 but, during E3 2019, employees were laid off and unannounced games were canceled. Part of the move was done to prioritize the development of specific games and it is likely that this MMO based on The Lord of the Rings is one such game.

Read more