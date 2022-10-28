Players booting up the Xbox and PC versions of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II are discovering that the option to disable crossplay doesn’t exist in-game. PlayStation players can freely toggle the option.

Crossplay has become an almost universal feature for multiplayer-focused titles. The Call of Duty franchise remains one of the biggest multiplayer titles in the world, and has been supporting crossplay for multiple entries now, so it came as no surprise that this year’s Modern Warfare II would also allow players on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC to compete with or against one another. However, with the game’s full release, Xbox and PC users have discovered that they are unable to choose not to be matched up with players on other platforms.

Despite being an in-game option on PlayStation consoles, there is no option within Modern Warfare II to disable crossplay on Xbox and PC, although Xbox players can work around this by accessing their console’s system settings and disabling the option to play with people outside of Xbox Live. PC players have no workarounds at this time.

We’ve reached out to Activision Blizzard to provide clarity on the decision and will update the story when we hear back.

Players often wish to disable crossplay to remove any chance of skill discrepancies in matches due to different input methods, notably keyboard and mouse versus controller.They also want to avoid getting matched up against hackers, which are much more common on PC. Many players have already taken to Twitter to express their frustration at this oversight.

It is likely that this feature will be added in a patch, especially since the option existed on these platforms during the beta. Activision has yet to publicly respond or make a statement regarding the missing feature.

