Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Call of Duty won’t get a new installment in 2023, report says

DeAngelo Epps
By

Bloomberg broke the news today that 2023 will be the first year without a mainline Call of Duty series release in two decades. Many reasons are cited for the delay, including the lack of met expectations from the last installment and focus being shifted to a free-to-play title.

“The company is pushing off the release after a recent entry in the series failed to meet expectations, leading some executives to believe that they’re introducing new versions too rapidly,” Bloomberg reports. “The decision was not related to Activision’s agreement to sell itself to Microsoft Corp. for $69 billion.”

It’s stated that Activision is working on upcoming projects to fill the void left by this lack of Call of Duty. One of these titles is a new Call of Duty game set to release in the fall that Bloomberg reports will receive constant content updates.

There is also a free-to-play title in the works that is launching in 2023. Developer Treyarch is reportedly shifting its focus to that project instead of working on the next mainline title. This new FTP focus stems from the success of Call of Duty: Warzone and the underwhelming sales of Call of Duty: Vanguard. Bloomberg reports that Warzone‘s success and the subsequent release of Vanguard led “executives to suspect that it had been cannibalized by the previous year’s game.”

While things seem set in stone, Microsoft’s purchase of Call of Duty’s parent company, Activision, could change the plans of the next mainline title after the deal’s finalization in summer 2023. Microsoft previously noted that the series will remain on non-Xbox platforms moving forward.

