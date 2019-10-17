Activision has formally detailed its plans regarding post-launch content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. The company promises the removal of the Season Pass, as well as a new Battle Pass system that will replace loot boxes and supply drops.

News that a loot box system would not be added into the game first surfaced when Infinity Ward art director Joel Emslie claimed the studio is “definitely not working on any kind of supply drop or loot box system.” Emslie also noted that Modern Warfare‘s “functional” content would not be locked behind a paywall, but instead earned through gameplay.

Much like the Battle Pass system in games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will introduce a Battle Pass system that will consist of both paid and free content. With new content being added into the game on a seasonal basis. Activision said that the Battle Pass would also “allow players to see the content that they are earning or buying.”

Much like what Emslie hinted at earlier in the week, the Battle Pass system will allow players to obtain numerous rewards, including COD Points and weapons, by “simply playing the game.”

Unfortunately, Activision says that the new Battle Pass System would not be available when the game officially launches. Activision said the reason for this decision was to ensure everyone had an “awesome” Day One experience. With the company further commenting that it wants players to focus more on enjoying the game and unlocking rewards through gameplay.

Of course, this would not be the first time Activision launched a new Call of Duty game without microtransactions. Many fans took to Reddit to theorize that the company intends on offering microtransactions as early next December.

Activision also reiterated in its recent blog post that Modern Warfare‘s post-launch DLC would not consist of Season Passes or new Multiplayer maps locked behind a paywall. Instead, it plans on releasing new multiplayer maps and modes simultaneously across all platforms, free of charge.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will launch on October 25 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

