 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Microsoft offered Sony a 10-year Call of Duty deal for PlayStation, report says

George Yang
By

Microsoft reportedly offered Sony a deal to keep the Call of Duty franchise on PlayStation for 10 years, according to a report by The New York Times. The tech giant announced its intention to acquire Activision Blizzard earlier this year for almost $70 billion, but the deal has come under intense scrutiny from regulators such as the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the E.U.’s European Commission.

According to The New York Times, Microsoft said that on November 11 it had made an offer to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation for another decade. However, Sony declined to comment on this specific claim.

Previously, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan revealed that Microsoft had only offered to provide three additional years of Call of Duty on the PlayStation platform after existing agreements expired. Microsoft never commented on that claim.

Related

Xbox head Phil Spencer has repeatedly said that Xbox would not pull the Call of Duty franchise away from PlayStation. Speaking to the New York Times after the deal, Spencer emphasized that the agenda for his first call with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella included contacting Sony and committing to keeping the franchise on PlayStation.

Sony took more cautionary measures and reportedly hired a consulting firm for meetings on Capitol Hill in order to fight the merger between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. The consulting firm’s arguments were reportedly used elsewhere and ultimately caused the CMA to do a deeper investigation into the deal.

If the merger goes through, Microsoft aims to put franchises like Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo onto its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. The deal is expected to close by June 2023.

LiveLast updated November 21, 2022 12:24 PM

    Editors' Recommendations

    Topics
    How the Call of Duty: Warzone community transformed a gimmick into an institution
    Three characters at Airport in Call of Duty: Warzone.
    How to level up weapons fast in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
    Two players waiting for enemies in Modern Warfare II.
    The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II console settings
    Five main characters from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.
    Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will add ranked modes next year
    Players battling in Modern Warfare II.
    The best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II PDSW 528 loadout
    The PDSW 528 in Modern Warfare II.
    Redfall: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
    Promo art for the vampire shooter Redfall.
    The one setting that deflates playing Spider-Man Miles Morales on PC
    A comparison of a finisher move in Spider-Man Miles Morales.
    The best FPS games for PS5
    Promotional art of squad in Call of Duty: Vanguard.
    Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of November 18
    destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
    Gori: Cuddly Carnage looks like cat game Stray on nightmare fuel
    Gori rides by a horrifying enemy in Gori: Cuddly Carnage.
    Where to find Ditto in Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet
    Ditto at a picnic.
    Pokémon Scarlet and Violet breeding guide: How to breed Pokémon at picnics
    A Meowscarada and a Ditto at a picnic.
    All Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet: full Pokédex, typing, and version exclusives
    Klawf on an orange beach.