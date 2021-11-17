PC players prefer their platform over consoles for a variety of reasons. Aside from the ability to run games at much higher settings, both graphically and performance-wise, it’s the control scheme of keyboard and mouse that just feels much better for certain types of games. First-person shooters, for instance, are played at the highest level on PCs in part due to how much more accurate a player can be using a mouse to aim as compared to a thumbstick. That’s not a universal rule, but there’s no denying that there are some inherent advantages to one control scheme over the other.
The other big point in PC players’ favor is how many options they have to make any game play exactly how they want to. Controller players are typically limited to a few sets of preset control schemes, or maybe the ability to fully remap the controller, but PC players have an entire keyboard they can set up exactly how they like. At the same time, so many key options can make finding the ideal, and most comfortable, control scheme a chore. Rather than spend time going through each button one by one, we’ve devised what we believe to be the best PC keybinds for Call of Duty: Vanguard.
Advanced Mouse Settings
ADS Mouse Sensitivity Mode: Legacy (Alternate)
Mouse Wheel Input Delay: 80
Mouse Acceleration: 0
Mouse Filtering: 0
Mouse Smoothing: Off
Player and Vehicle Movement
Move Forward: W
Move Left: A
Move Backward: S
Move Right: D
Sprint/Steady Aim: Shift
Crouch/Slide: CTRL
Jump/Stand/Mantle: Space Bar
Prone: C
Detonate Vehicle: Left Mouse Button
Gas: W
Turn Left: A
Reverse: S
Turn Right: D
Crouch Behavior: Toggle
Slide Behavior: Tap
Prone Behavior: Toggle
Airborne Mantle: Manual
Grounded Mantle: Off
Automatic Ground Mantle: Off
Automatic Sprint: Off
Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle
Sprint Cancels Reload: On
Door Bash Interaction: Automatic
Walk Behavior: Hold
Walk Speed: 25% of Normal Speed
Weapon and Equipment
Killstreak Slot 1: 3
Killstreak Slot 2: 4
Killstreak Slot 3: 5
Killstreak Slot 4: 6
Killstreak Wheel: K
Fire Weapon: Left mouse button
Aim Down Sight: Right mouse button
Tactical Equipment: Mouse button 4
Lethal Equipment: Mouse button 5
Previous Weapon: 1 and mouse wheel down
Next Weapon: 2 and mouse wheel up
Reload: R
Use: E
Alternate Fire: B
Weapon Mount: Aim and Melee
Melee/Finishing Move: V
Field Upgrade: X
Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee
Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Off
Equipment Behavior: Hold
Quick Satchel Charge Detonation: On
Change Zoom Shared Input: Steady Aim
Weapon Switch Wrap-Around: On
Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On
Interact Behavior: Tap
Automatic Fire Behavior: Hold
Scoreboard Behavior: Hold
System Key Behavior: Operating System
