PC players prefer their platform over consoles for a variety of reasons. Aside from the ability to run games at much higher settings, both graphically and performance-wise, it’s the control scheme of keyboard and mouse that just feels much better for certain types of games. First-person shooters, for instance, are played at the highest level on PCs in part due to how much more accurate a player can be using a mouse to aim as compared to a thumbstick. That’s not a universal rule, but there’s no denying that there are some inherent advantages to one control scheme over the other.

The other big point in PC players’ favor is how many options they have to make any game play exactly how they want to. Controller players are typically limited to a few sets of preset control schemes, or maybe the ability to fully remap the controller, but PC players have an entire keyboard they can set up exactly how they like. At the same time, so many key options can make finding the ideal, and most comfortable, control scheme a chore. Rather than spend time going through each button one by one, we’ve devised what we believe to be the best PC keybinds for Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Advanced Mouse Settings

ADS Mouse Sensitivity Mode: Legacy (Alternate)

Mouse Wheel Input Delay: 80

Mouse Acceleration: 0

Mouse Filtering: 0

Mouse Smoothing: Off

Player and Vehicle Movement

Move Forward: W

Move Left: A

Move Backward: S

Move Right: D

Sprint/Steady Aim: Shift

Crouch/Slide: CTRL

Jump/Stand/Mantle: Space Bar

Prone: C

Detonate Vehicle: Left Mouse Button

Gas: W

Turn Left: A

Reverse: S

Turn Right: D

Crouch Behavior: Toggle

Slide Behavior: Tap

Prone Behavior: Toggle

Airborne Mantle: Manual

Grounded Mantle: Off

Automatic Ground Mantle: Off

Automatic Sprint: Off

Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Sprint Cancels Reload: On

Door Bash Interaction: Automatic

Walk Behavior: Hold

Walk Speed: 25% of Normal Speed

Weapon and Equipment

Killstreak Slot 1: 3

Killstreak Slot 2: 4

Killstreak Slot 3: 5

Killstreak Slot 4: 6

Killstreak Wheel: K

Fire Weapon: Left mouse button

Aim Down Sight: Right mouse button

Tactical Equipment: Mouse button 4

Lethal Equipment: Mouse button 5

Previous Weapon: 1 and mouse wheel down

Next Weapon: 2 and mouse wheel up

Reload: R

Use: E

Alternate Fire: B

Weapon Mount: Aim and Melee

Melee/Finishing Move: V

Field Upgrade: X

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

Weapon Mount Movement Exit: Off

Equipment Behavior: Hold

Quick Satchel Charge Detonation: On

Change Zoom Shared Input: Steady Aim

Weapon Switch Wrap-Around: On

Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On

Interact Behavior: Tap

Automatic Fire Behavior: Hold

Scoreboard Behavior: Hold

System Key Behavior: Operating System

