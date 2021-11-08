The best controller settings for Call of Duty: Vanguard

While many players like to experience the latest Call of Duty title in a casual way, those looking to gain an advantage will want to tinker with the in-game settings to maximize performance. That rings true for the newest entry, Call of Duty: Vanguard. Sledgehammer and Activision have stepped up their game when it comes to customization, allowing you to alter a slew of settings so you can play how you want.
If you’ve taken a look at the controller options, you might be overwhelmed, simply due to the number of settings you have the ability to change. Most of the settings you might want to alter come down to personal preference, but there are a handful that should be changed regardless, especially if you’re playing with a controller. Here, we’ll go through the best controller settings in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Make sure you match our settings and adjust as needed, since many options will be different from person to person.