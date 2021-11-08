The best controller settings for Call of Duty: Vanguard

While many players like to experience the latest Call of Duty title in a casual way, those looking to gain an advantage will want to tinker with the in-game settings to maximize performance. That rings true for the newest entry, Call of Duty: Vanguard. Sledgehammer and Activision have stepped up their game when it comes to customization, allowing you to alter a slew of settings so you can play how you want.

If you’ve taken a look at the controller options, you might be overwhelmed, simply due to the number of settings you have the ability to change. Most of the settings you might want to alter come down to personal preference, but there are a handful that should be changed regardless, especially if you’re playing with a controller. Here, we’ll go through the best controller settings in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Make sure you match our settings and adjust as needed, since many options will be different from person to person.

Controller

Basic Controls

Horizontal stick sensitivity High 7 (personal preference) Vertical stick sensitivity High 7 (personal preference) Ground vehicles sensitivity multiplier 1.00 Air vehicles sensitivity multiplier 1.00 Custom sensitivity per zoom On ADS sensitivity multiplier (low zoom) 0.70 ADS sensitivity multiplier (2x zoom) 0.70 ADS sensitivity multiplier (3x zoom) 0.70 ADS sensitivity multiplier (4x zoom) 0.70 ADS sensitivity multiplier (5x zoom) 1.00 ADS sensitivity multiplier (6x zoom) 1.00 ADS sensitivity multiplier (7x zoom) 1.00 ADS sensitivity multiplier (8x zoom) 1.00 ADS sensitivity multiplier (High zoom) 1.00 Button layout preset Tactical (personal preference) Vertical aim (on foot) Standard Vertical aim (ground vehicles) Standard Vertical aim (air vehicles) Standard Aim response curve type Dynamic Controller vibration Off Trigger effect On Weapon fire threshold Off

Advanced Controls

ADS sensitivity transition timing Instant ADS sens. multiplier (Steady aim) 1.00 Stick layout preset Default Controller orientation Up ADS stick swap Off L2 button min input deadzone 0 R2 button min input deadzone 0 Left stick min input deadzone 0 Right stick min input deadzone 3 Left stick max input deadzone 99 Right stick max input deadzone 99

Gameplay

Weapons and Equipment

Target aim assist On Target aim assist mode Default ADS aim assist On Weapon mount activation ADS + melee Weapon mount movement exit On Weapon mount exit delay Long Depleted ammo weapon switch On Blind fire On

Movement

Automatic airborne mantle Off Grounded mantle Off Automatic ground mantle Off Mantle stance queuing On Automatic sprint Automatic sprint Auto move forward Off Sprint cancels reload On Sprinting door bash On

Action Behavior

Slide behavior Tap Sprint/tactical sprint behavior Toggle Aim down sights behavior Hold Equipment behavior Hold Quick demolition charge detonation Off Steady aim behavior Hold Automatic weapon fire behavior Hold Interact/reload behavior Tap to reload Scoreboard behavior Toggle

