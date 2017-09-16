Here’s your chance to get in on the ‘Call of Duty: WWII’ open multiplayer beta

Why it matters to you The open multiplayer beta provides a chance for PC gamers to add their suggestions and comments prior to the game's release.

After a successful console multiplayer beta, Sledgehammer Games has announced that PC users can jump into the trenches and experience the action with an open multiplayer beta. The Call of Duty: WWII Multiplayer Beta will be available on Steam for PC gamers, running September 29th through October 2nd.

The developers from Raven Games and Sledgehammer will be following user comments on reddit and through their Beta Web Survey throughout the beta. The studio recently detailed some of the changes they plan to implement as a result of the closed console beta, and now PC players will have their chance to provide feedback and suggestions prior to the game’s launch in November. The beta is free and open to all — you don’t need to pre-order to get in on the action.

These are the minimum specs you’ll need to play the beta, although the developers cautioned that these may change for the final version in November:

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit or later

Windows 7 64-Bit or later CPU: Intel Core i3 3225 or equivalent

Intel Core i3 3225 or equivalent RAM: 8 GB

8 GB HDD: 25 GB HD space

25 GB HD space Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 @ 2 GB / AMD Radeon HD 7850 @ 2GB or better

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 @ 2 GB / AMD Radeon HD 7850 @ 2GB or better DirectX: Version 11.0 compatible video card or equivalent

In case you’ve been living in a foxhole for the last few months, COD: WWII is the latest iteration in Activision’s long-running franchise, with a single-player campaign and frantic multiplayer battles. After several forays into futuristic scenarios, with advanced weapons and even battles in space, the series began to lose some of its appeal with hardcore gamers. Sales began to decline, and now the creators are going back to where the series began with an authentic and gritty WWII experience.

The campaign focuses on the European conflict against the Nazis, following the Army’s 1st Infantry division through many of the bloody battlefields from 1944 and 1945 that led to the fall of Berlin. We’ve had our eye on this one for quite some time, and here’s a roundup of everything you need to know before you lace up your combat boots and hit the beach at Normandy in November.

This being a Call of Duty game, there are also zombies involved, with a co-op mode featuring undead Nazis that are ripe for the slaughter. Zombies are always fun, but it’s a rather silly addition into an otherwise serious game that realistically depicts the horrors of warfare. Not all gamers are happy with their inclusion.

If you want to get in on the beta you’ll be able to pre-load it early on Steam, and Sledgehammer will share more information about the features, modes, and maps available in the days ahead. Stay tuned, we’ll have lots more coverage of this big game leading up to the explosive launch for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on November 3.