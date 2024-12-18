New Catly trailer shows what the controversial game actually looks like

After a controversial and confusing reveal at this year’s Game Awards, developer SuperAunthenti Co. has released a new two-minute trailer for Catly. The clip gives a much better idea of what the game is, as does new updates to its Steam description.

Catly debuted during The Game Awards with a short teaser trailer filled with highly detailed cats. It seemed harmless enough, but the clip sparked concerns among viewers who suspected it was using generative AI. When Digital Trends asked if AI is being used in Catly, SuperAuthenti Co. told us that it was not sharing any more details until 2025. Later, internet sleuths discovered that the company’s co-founder, Kevin Yeung, had started another studio two years ago that was working on a blockchain game with a similar description to Catly. Yesterday, SuperAuthenti Co. broke its silence and confirmed that Catly does not use AI nor blockchain tech.

Now further responding to critics, SuperAuthenti has replaced the Game Awards trailer altogether on Steam. The gameplay-focused video, which was captured in-game this time, shows off several previously unrevealed features. We learned that there’s an island in the game that can be customized with decorations and that cats can equip cute outfits and accessories. More than anything, the trailer showcases its distinct art style in both its uncanny cats and psychedelic environments. It all has the same colorful tone and color palette of the game we saw last week, but it looks quite a bit different overall.

Also significant is that SuperAuthenti has uploaded entirely new marketing copy to the Steam page. The page previously featured oddly worded sentences that further sparked concerns that the studio was using generative AI to create the game. The new description is much clearer and sheds light on the game’s actual features. Catly will have players doing quests for locals, growing flowers, unlocking abilities on cats, and more.

Also notable is a “content” box that teases that Catly has gacha components. The box notes that it will feature in-game purchases, including “chance based” ones. That implies that Catly could use some form of banner or pulling system like Infinity Nikki. It’s currently unknown if it will be released as an open-world game.

There are still questions to be answered. Chief among them is how this all runs on Apple Watch and who exactly is involved with the studio. For now, though, we at least have a better idea of what the actual gameplay looks like on PC.

Catly is set to launch in 2025 for PC, Nintendo Switch, and Apple Watch.