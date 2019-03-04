Share

If you’re in the market for a new gaming headset, keyboard, or mouse, but you don’t want to spend a ton of money, Corsair and Amazon have your perfect deal. You can pick up all three at drastically reduced prices during the latest sale and take your PC gaming to the next level.

From now through March 9, you can order the Corsair Void Pro surround gaming headset for $60, down from its typical price of $80. The Void Pro features impressive 50mm neodymium drivers, providing more depth than many other gaming headsets, as well as a unidirectional microphone with reduced ambient noise. The headset can use Dolby 7.1 surround sound via an included PC adapter, and it is also fully compatible with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. You need a phone and the Nintendo Switch Online app to chat with it on Switch, but it will function as standard headphones without them. The 3.5mm plug it uses will work on almost all game controllers, but you’ll need an adapter for the earliest Xbox One gamepads.

During the same period, you can also get the Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 mechanical keyboard for $124, down all the way from $170. The keyboard uses a slim, low-profile design, is made of aircraft-grade anodized aluminum, and includes RGB per-key backlighting. Using the Corsair iCue software, you can enable “dynamic RGB lighting control,” as well as macro programming. The space bar and hand-rest both have a gorgeous texture on them, and the glow of the keys should make it easy to quickly use your bound abilities during a fast-paced multiplayer game — especially when paired with the mouse below.

Last up in the sale is the Corsair Ironclaw RGB mouse, built for first-person shooters and MOBA games. Typically $60, it’s currently on sale for $50 in its 18,000 DPI and includes switches rated for 50 million clicks, as well as seven programmable buttons, two-zone RGB backlighting, and profile storage so that you can keep your settings when you play on a different machine. It also features textured areas on the sides, and shape designed specifically for palms and larger hands. It will look particularly sharp when paired with the keyboard.