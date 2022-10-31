 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Cozy Grove developer Spry Fox joins Netflix as its sixth studio

George Yang
By

Spry Fox is the latest studio to join Netflix’s gaming division. The studio is best known for its work on developing indie title Cozy Grove.

Spry Fox explains that joining Netflix will enable the studio to deliver games that the team already is making and wants to make, but with more support and resources to get them to new audiences. Spry Fox also won’t have to stress out about how much profit its games make and can focus on making the best experience possible for players. Lastly, the studio wants to collaborate with Netflix in order to make better games.

“And what does this mean for our existing games? They’ll remain downloadable and available in their current forms on their current platforms,” Spry Fox explains in a statement. “What about development efforts on new games? Everyone at Spry Fox was already focused on making Cozy Grove 2, as well as a larger, non-violent MMO that we still haven’t revealed much about publicly, and that is still the case. So there’s no change in our current development efforts.”

This acquisition now brings Netflix’s total studio count to six. It has four named studios in total, including Oxenfree developer Night School Studio, as well as Boss Fight Entertainment. The streaming giant acquired Next Games in Helsinki, Finland, and now has added Spry Fox to its portfolio.

Netflix is currently building two internal studios. One is also in Helsinki and led by Marko Lastikka, a former Zynga senior executive. Earlier this month, Netflix also announced it would be building a studio in Southern California led by former Overwatch executive producer Chacko Sonny.

Editors' Recommendations

Netflix expands its gaming offerings with 3 new titles
netflix games announcements desta the memories between gameplay
Less than 1% of Netflix subscribers are playing the service’s games
The Ferryman points to a blink symbol in Before Your Eyes.
Before Your Eyes devs explain why Netflix works as a gaming platform
The Ferryman points to a blink symbol in Before Your Eyes.
With Air Twister, Apple Arcade is entering its Netflix-style golden age
A character wields a crossbow in Air Twister.
‘Wordle’ today, October 28: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#496)
Woman holding an iPhone with Wordle.
5 deals you should shop in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale
Best Buy logo on a building.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II doesn’t let Xbox or PC players disable crossplay
Characters facing forwards in Modern Warfare II screenshot.
How to unlock fast travel in Gotham Knights
Robin crouching with Gotham City in the background.
How to grow mangrove trees in Minecraft
mangrove trees in minecraft tree
Silent Hill f: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
silent hill townfall ascension f
Destiny 2: Where is Xur for the weekend of October 28
destinys weekend vendor xur extends stay psnxbox live hacks destiny
Cursed to Golf beginner’s guide: 8 tips and tricks
The Cursed Golfer meeting an NPC in Purgatory
Does Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II have Hardcore mode?
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 guy with a gun