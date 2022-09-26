Netflix has announced that it is building an in-house mobile games studio for Netflix Games in Helsinki, Finland.

Amir Rahimi, Netflix’s VP of Games Studios, said in a press release Monday that Finland is the perfect place for Netflix Games to call home, as it is the birthplace of “some of the best game talent in the world,” such as Angry Birds creator Rovio and Next Games. Netflix acquired the latter studio earlier this year.

The internal games studio will be the fourth studio for Netflix, along with Next Games, Night School Studio, and Boss Fight Entertainment, and it will be led by former Zynga co-founder and manager Marko Lastikka. The company said that each studio will be tasked with developing games catering to different tastes. However, its studio and its games will take some time to build.

“It’s still early days, and we have much more work to do to deliver a great games experience on Netflix,” Rahimi said. “Creating a game can take years, so I’m proud to see how we’re steadily building the foundation of our games studios in our first year, and look forward to sharing what we produce in the coming years.”

Netflix Games launched last year in an effort to push into the mobile gaming market. Its games library has more than two dozen titles, including Poinpy, Before Your Eyes, Stranger Things: 1984, This Is A True Story, Into the Breach, and the League of Legends spin-off Hextech Mayhem. It aims to have 50 tiles by the end of the year.

