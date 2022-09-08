 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Netflix expands its gaming offerings with 10 new titles

DeAngelo Epps
By

Netflix shared a list of new titles coming to its Netflix Games platform. The service will add 10 games, including the anticipated Desta: The Memories Between, which launches on September 27.

The announcement comes from GameSpot, which aired its first annual Swipe Mobile Showcase. The stream shared updates on a slew of mobile games and revealed some new titles too, like the upcoming Call of Duty mobile game. Netflix was a major part of the show, using it as a chance to expand its commitment to video games with new titles.

Of the new games, Desta: The Memories Between is a turn-based tactical rogue-like where players have to think their way through a metaphorical dodgeball game. After its showing at Summer Game Fest, we described it as “an emotional story about a girl returning home after her father dies and reconnecting with old friends with turn-based combat centered around throwing a ball.”

The title received tons of shine at the Swipe Mobile Showcase, focusing on its unique gameplay philosophy and touching story. It also received a release date of September 27, where it’ll launch exclusively on the Netflix Games platform. Nintendo Switch and Steam ports of the title are also coming soon.

Another Netflix game that got the highlighted treatment is Lucky Luna, a stylish platformer exclusive to Netflix Games. The 2D vertical platformer was given a surprise shadow drop and is currently available through Netflix Games.

The showcase also gave a glimpse at the upcoming mobile port of Immortality, which is coming to Netflix Games. Our review at Digital Trends called the game “an all-engrossing FMV horror game made with the highest level of cinematic craft seen in a video game.”

Those three titles join an all-star list of indies either coming to the platform or available on it now. The list includes the following games.

  • Spiritfarer 
  • Wild Things: Animal Adventures
  • Into the Breach
  • Before Your Eyes
  • Moonlighter
  • Into the Dead 2
  • Heads Up

Editors' Recommendations

Gigabyte’s new Aorus gaming laptops pack some serious power

Gigabyte has revealed the updated Aorus 17 gaming laptop.

Lenovo tweaks design and powers up its excellent Legion 5 Pro gaming laptops

The Lenovo Legion 5i laptop with the Legion logo on the screen.

Picoo is a ‘screenless gaming console’ built to get kids outside

Multiple children gather and use their Picoo controllers.

Xbox Game Pass gets Mass Effect, Outer Wilds, and more this month

Characters in Mass Effect.

Nvidia’s bizarre ‘GTX 2080’ GPU emerges out of hiding

An Nvidia GeForce GTX 2080 graphics card.

Meta wants you to use its creepy Portal as a secondary monitor

A woman is standing at a table and using a laptop with a Meta Portal display next to it

Listening to the Amazon rainforest to understand deforestation

Listening to the Amazon: Tracking Deforestation Through Sound

You can now get the Samsung Odyssey Ark — if you can stomach the price

A gamer sits in front of the Samsung Odyssey ARK monitor.

Intel drops support for DirectX 9, but it may be a good thing

Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

Intel Arc Alchemist may be a lot cheaper than we thought

Two Intel Arc GPUs running side by side.

Zoom just fixed a major security flaw on Mac. Here’s why you should update now

The Logitech Brio 4K Pro attached to a Macbook.

Android 13 is here, and you can download it on your Pixel phone right now

Official artwork of Android 13

Apple’s $30M settlement over worker bag checks OK’d by court

The Apple logo is displayed at the Apple Store June 17, 2015 on Fifth Avenue in New York City