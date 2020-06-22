  1. Gaming

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time announced for October 2 launch

By

For the first time in more than a decade, Activision is spinning up a new original entrant into the famed Crash Bandicoot franchise.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be hitting the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 2, Activision announced on Monday. The game, which is currently available for pre-order, will take place after the events of the 1998 release Crash Bandicoot: Warped and antagonists Neo Cortex, Dr. N. Tropy, and Uka Uka were left stranded on a distant planet.

“After decades of fruitless attempts, the trio finally make their escape, ripping an Evil-Scientist-sized hole in the fabric of space-time in the process,” Activision said about Crash Bandicoot 4‘s storyline. “Now all that stands between them and total dominion over the multiverse are two fuzzy marsupials from N. Sanity Island.”

Activision and developer Toys for Bob said players will be able to take on the role of both of those marsupials: Crash Bandicoot and Coco Bandicoot.

