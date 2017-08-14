CorteX Box? ‘Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy’ could launch on Xbox One

Why it matters to you Crash may be bringing his N. Sane trilogy of original games to a system other than the PlayStation for the first time in its history.

Following a successful remastering, the N. Sane Trilogy of Crash Bandicoot games looks set to make its debut on the Xbox One. Currently available on the PlayStation 4, mounting evidence suggests that the spin-happy marsupial may bring his trio of classic games to the Microsoft console this December.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is made up of the original Crash Bandicoot, Cortex Strikes Back, and Warped, all of which were remastered with an HD lick of paint and packaged together in a singular digital offering at the end of June. While there are some ’90s platforming tropes there which some may wish had remained in that bygone decade, we liked what the N. Sane Trilogy offered and the games were reviewed favorably by most publications.

But as a PlayStation exclusive, as good as the sales of the N. Sane Trilogy were, they were always going to be limited. Adding in support for the tens of millions of the various Xbox Ones out there will open it up to an entirely new audience of gamers.

The first hint at Crash spin-jumping his way on to the Xbox One came from a video from one of the remaster’s artists, which featured Xbox One button prompts instead of the PS4’s typical indicators. Lending credence to this rumor, the artist who originally posted the video in question has now removed it and all related imagery from their portfolio.

But of course, the internet remembers all. You can see the original video in the header above.

As IGN points out, those button prompts may hint at a PC release instead of an Xbox One launch, but they weren’t to be the only evidence leaked about a potential Crash Bandicoot port for the Xbox One.

A listing for the game has now appeared on British media retail site, Base.com (via GameRant). The page features box art of an Xbox One case for the N. Sane Trilogy and a release date of December 8. You can currently pre-order the game for 30 British pounds ($38).

No official announcement has been made by Activision about the game being brought to other consoles. These leaks do suggest it will happen, but the original Crash Bandicoot series was a PlayStation exclusive. Although subsequent Crash games would find their way on to a variety of systems, bringing the original trilogy to the Xbox One would be quite a milestone for the little fella.

Remasters are all the rage right now it seems. The question is, will Warcraft 3 be the next big one?