  1. Gaming

Crusader Kings 3 is coming to consoles this year

DeAngelo Epps
By

The grand strategy role-playing game Crusader Kings 3 is on its way to next-generation consoles very soon. Developer Paradox Interactive surprised fans with an announcement that the game is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on March 29.

Crusader Kings 3 is one of the most notable dynasty simulators out there. Players control their dynasty throughout the ages and generations until a certain end year is met. The game originally released as a PC exclusive on September 1, 2020.

The game is breaking new ground with this console port. Not only will millions of new players finally be able to enjoy the title, but it isn’t typically the kind of genre that’s readily available on console, according to Paradox.

“The interesting thing about moving Crusader Kings 3 onto console is that it’s not a genre that’s particularly well-represented,” technical designer Terry Goodwin says in the announcement post. “There’s a huge challenge in bringing such a huge game to consoles. We call it, not a port, but an adaptation, for that reason.”

Paradox Interactive goes into many details, revealing just how much work is going into putting the title onto consoles. Things as simple as changing mouse cursor menus into something more familiar to console players were pushed to make the game feel as familiar as possible while not dumbing down the experience.

“Because of that, we’ve had to redesign all the menus in the game so you can get that tactile feedback of going up and down a list on a D-pad,” Goodwin explains.

Current-gen console players can finally get their hands on Crusader Kings 3 and begin their own dynasty on March 29.

