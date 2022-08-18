Adding new followers to your cult is a core aspect of Cult of the Lamb. Not only do followers help you grow stronger and assist with your camp but they’re also tied directly to your progress in the main story. But if you’ve had a few die of old age (or you got a bit too excited after learning about sacrificial offerings), you’re probably looking for a quick way to bolster your follower count. Whether you’re just getting started or are gearing up for endgame, here are a few ways to quickly gain followers in Cult of the Lamb.

Rescue followers while on Crusades

This is probably the most common way to gain new followers. While out on a Crusade, you’ll often come across a follower that’s been captured by your enemies. Defeat the hostiles, and you’ll be able to free the follower and add them to your cult. When planning your route for a Crusade, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for icons that indicate a follower in need of assistance — these are easy to spot, as they look like a stick figure with their hands in the air. Hit up as many of these rooms as possible to gain a boatload of followers.

Defeat a mini-boss

Leading up to a Heretic fight, you’ll need to eliminate a handful of mini-bosses. Defeat these, and you’ll be rewarded with a new follower. That means working through the main quest is a great way to boost your follower count. It works best at low levels (because the mini-bosses are rather easy) but high-level players can still make use of the method if they’re up for a challenge.

Buy followers from Helob

Early in the game, you’ll unlock Helob — a lovable purple spider that likes to catch (and eat) potential followers. Almost every day they’ll have a new follower trapped in their web, and Helob will happily sell them to you in exchange for a bit of Gold. Better yet, every so often Helob will feel generous and give you the follower for free. Be sure to chat with the spider every day for an easy way to gain followers. Helob is conveniently located on the right side of the dungeon room.

Take on quests for your current followers

Existing followers are a bit demanding, and they’ll often ask you to carry out a quest for them. Most of these simply generate a bit of Faith for your cult. If you get lucky, however, you’ll get a quest that results in the arrival of a new follower. There’s no way to force followers to give you these quests, so you’ll just need to make sure you’re chatting up your followers daily and staying open to anything they throw your way. This one is a bit hit or miss, but it’s a great way to randomly add a new follower to your cult.

A daily routine to quickly gain followers

While much is left up to luck, there are a few things you can do to maximize your chance at earning new followers. Here’s a basic routine that should work for most players during the first half of the game.

Check for follower quests as soon as they wake up in the morning. This is also a good time to clean up your camp and cook food before heading out on a Crusade.

Talk with Helob. They’ll probably have a follower up for grabs and are a great way to add at least one follower to your cult every day.

Head out on a Crusade. While Crusading, pick a route that will bring you through rooms that contain followers (indicated by the stick figure icon).

Defeat a mini-boss. Successfully complete your Crusade to gain a follower.

If you’re lucky, running through this routine each day will net you at least three followers (one from Helob, one rescued from the Crusade, and one from the mini-boss). On a good day you can net more, but most days expect only one or two to be available.

