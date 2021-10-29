All Cyberpunk 2077 updates and free DLC delayed to 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red quietly announced today that the game wouldn’t be receiving anymore updates, or anymore of its long-promised free DLC, until next year. The announcement comes just a week after the company announced that next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were also delayed to 2022.

The announcement was made through a subtle change to a news post on the game’s website. The header image for the post previously listed other updates for the game, as well as its free DLC, as arriving later this year. However, both have now been tacked on to the latter part of the image, showing that they’re scheduled to arrive in the first quarter of 2022, along with Cyberpunk 2077‘s free next-gen update.

Updates have been a regular fixture of Cyberpunk 2077 since the game’s disastrous launch. Its various hotfixes and patches have solved a majority of the game’s problems and improved performance, although the game still needs work as of its latest update, patch 1.31.

As for free DLC, CD Projekt Red hasn’t won fans over on that front, either. The game received one batch of free DLC in August, with the game’s 1.31 patch. However, it only offered some new clothes for players, new outfits for Johnny Silverhand, and a few new cars for players. In all, fans were left disappointed with the developer’s offerings. It’s not clear what CD Projekt Red is giving players with Cyberpunk 2077‘s second batch of free DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s next-gen update is slated to arrive in the first quarter of 2022, with the same type of update for The Witcher 3 arriving in the second quarter of 2022.

