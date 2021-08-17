Before it was released, CD Projekt Red promised that Cyberpunk 2077 would receive both paid and free DLC, much like The Witcher 3. Well, the day has finally come, and along with a massive 1.3 patch, players are also getting the first batch of free DLC. But even though it won’t cost players a single penny, it still appears to have left fans disappointed.

Cyberpunk 2077‘s first batch of DLC consists of three new items. The first is a new appearance for Johnny Silverhand that leaves him shirtless, wearing a jacket, and with his hair slicked to the side. The second is a two-parter, with two new jackets that players can get. The Multilayered Syn-Leather Deltajock Jacket and Luminescent Punk Jacket are added to the player’s stash after completing The Ride mission. While these jackets are of high quality, they won’t be very useful to players, since they lack any mod slots.

The third and final part of Cyberpunk’s first free DLC is a new car that players can purchase depending on the choices they make during the Ghost Town mission.

The final free DLC reveal today is an alternate look for Johnny CDPR guy: "He looks like a poser" lmao man pic.twitter.com/MspMtzWs2I — Paul Tassi (@PaulTassi) August 17, 2021

While a developer at CD Projekt Red described this DLC pack as the “cherry on top” of Cyberpunk 2077‘s enormous 1.3 update, reactions to the cosmetics and car haven’t been positive. During most of the stream, which aired on CD Projekt Red’s Twitch channel, chatters were expressing either their disappointment or boredom. On Twitter, others criticized a CD Projekt Red developer for comparing developing a patch for a live game to “open-heart surgery.”

Even with a lackluster batch of free DLC, Cyberpunk 2077‘s 1.3 patch is a major one, with pages upon pages of bug fixes and performance improvements across all platforms. A full list of patch notes can be found on the game’s website.

Editors' Recommendations