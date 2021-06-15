After being taken down last December, Cyberpunk 2077 is almost back on the PlayStation Store. The game was taken off of the digital storefront, an unprecedented move from Sony, on December 17, after it became clear that the game was essentially unplayable on all base PlayStation 4 consoles. PlayStation 4 Pro owners fared somewhat better, but still saw performance issues with the game. PlayStation 5 owners had the best luck of the bunch but were still plagued by the game’s own bugs, glitches, and instability.

While you won’t find the latest title from CD Projekt Red on the digital shop’s web browser, IGN managed to find it on the PlayStation 5 Store. Apparently, the game can be found by simply searching for it. Cyberpunk 2077 is also showing up under the PS5 Store’s “just announced” tag.

Cyberpunk 2077 and its developer CD Projekt Red have been fraught with controversy since the game’s release. Cyberpunk itself released to mixed reviews, mainly because CDPR only shared review codes for the game on PC, which happened to be the best platform to play the game on. Console performance of the game at launch was abysmal, with low framerates and frequent bugs and glitches being the least of the game’s problems.

Since removing the game from the PlayStation Store in December, Sony has stayed quiet on the matter, essentially leaving the ball in CD Projekt Red’s court. To that end, the developer has been rigorously updating the game, with its April 1.2 patch fixing a large swath of issues it had on PlayStation consoles.

Still, it’s not clear when players will be able to purchase Cyberpunk 2077 on the PlayStation store again. Currently, the only option available is to wishlist the game.

Editors' Recommendations