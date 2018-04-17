‘Dark Souls Remastered’ delays its Switch port, will now arrive this summer

Share

Dark Souls Remastered was scheduled to arrive to the Nintendo Switch alongside the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25, but it appears the Switch port has run into a few snags. It has been delayed into the summer, without a new concrete release date.

Developer From Software didn’t specify the exact rationale behind delaying the Switch version, but said “various reasons” were to blame on its Twitter account.

“We offer our sincerest apologies to everyone anticipating its release, and hope you will enjoy being able to play Dark Souls anywhere at any time,” From Software added.

Along with the game delay, the Solaire of Astora Amiibo figure has also been pushed from its original May 25 release date. The glorious plastic figure allows you to unlock the “Praise the Sun” gesture in the Nintendo Switch game, though it can also be unlocked through standard play.

Though you won’t be able to buy Dark Souls Remastered on Nintendo Switch until the summer, you’ll be able to try it out through a free “network test” prior to its launch. Presumably it will not be available at the same time as the tests on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, but it should give curious players a chance to see how From Software’s masterpiece runs on a portable system — and if it’s worth getting the Switch version over the versions on more powerful systems.

Dark Souls Remastered includes not just an updated version of the original game, but also its Artorias of the Abyss expansion. With up to six-player online multiplayer and visuals that look suitably modern, it’s the perfect way to experience the soul-crushing difficulty of Dark Souls for the first time. Only the original game is coming to Switch as of now, with Dark Souls II and Dark Souls III currently available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, as well.

If you’re looking for a cuter — but still difficult — port to pick up on the Switch in May, consider Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. The platformer comes to the system with a new easier “Funky Mode” so less-skilled players can still get in on the action. Unfortunately, this Funky Mode isn’t actually included in Dark Souls Remastered.