Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is getting a miracle Switch port this summer

Tomas Franzese
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition running on Nintendo Switch.
Bandai Namco Entertainment

Over the years, a lot of impressive native Nintendo Switch ports have happened. Games like Doom, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Alien: Isolation all seem like they shouldn’t run that well on the console, but do. With the hybrid console’s more powerful successor on the horizon, only a few of these kinds of ports are probably left. Today, we learned that one of those will be Bandai Namco Entertainment’s Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown, which will come to the system on July 11.

First released for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in 2019, this exhilarating combat flight sim is coming to Nintendo Switch as Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition. There currently aren’t many flight sims like this on Nintendo Switch, likely due to how graphically intensive the game’s full 360-degree aerial battles can get. As such, it’ll be quite impressive if Bandai Namco Entertainment manages to get Ace Combat 7 up and running smoothly on the Switch, which isn’t as powerful as the consoles the game initially released for.

This port includes the base campaign, multiplayer modes, music player mode, and the F-104C -Avril-, F-4E Phantom II, ADF-01 FALKEN Set, ADFX-01 Morgan Set, Unexpected Visitor, Anchorhead Raid, and Ten Million Relief Plan DLCs. That does mean that this Deluxe Edition technically doesn’t include all of the game’s DLC, although Bandai Namco Entertainment says it’s planning to bring that paid content over to Nintendo Switch in the future.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition launches for Nintendo Switch on July 11, and may go down as one of the final mind-blowing Switch ports if rumors of a Switch 2 launching in 2024 come true.

Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
