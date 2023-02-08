 Skip to main content
Metroid Prime Remastered just surprise launched on Nintendo Switch

Giovanni Colantonio
By

A remastered edition of Metroid Prime was just surprise announced via February’s Nintendo Direct. Even more shocking is the news that Metroid Prime Remastered is available to download via the Switch eShop today.

A Metroid Prime remake has been rumored for years, with the possibility rearing its head at several previous Nintendo Directs. The project was heavily rumored for Nintendo’s September 2022 show, but its absence left fans skeptical that it existed. It turns out the rumors were true and the game is finally here.

Samus Aran stands tall in Metroid Prime Remastered.

Naturally, the new Switch version gives the Nintendo GameCube classic a visual boost. It’s not a drastic overhaul, but it looks smoother overall, with more detailed lighting. Fans of the original release should find the new art style to be a faithful touch-up.

The only major change comes in the form of its control options. The remaster allow players to enable dual stick controls, which is a departure from the original release. In that game, players had to strafe because the GameCube’s c-stick controlled Samus’ visor. Now, players will be able to play with modern first-person shooter controls. Those who want to experience the original game as it was can enable a classic control scheme.

Metroid Prime Remastered will have to hold the series’ fans over for a little while longer. Nintendo remained mum about the long-delayed Metroid Prime 4 during its showcase, so it may be a while before that project sees the light of day.

Metroid Prime Remastered has yet to hit the eShop at the time of writing, but it should be available shortly.

