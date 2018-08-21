Digital Trends
‘Dark Souls Trilogy’ bundles all three games on Xbox One and PS4

Gabe Gurwin
From Software’s Dark Souls series is among the most influential game trilogies of the last decade, spawning countless imitators – few of which manage to surpass the success of the originals. If you haven’t played any of the games before and own a current-generation console, you’ll be able to do so when the Dark Souls Trilogy releases this October.

Dark Souls Trilogy bundles the recently released Dark Souls Remastered game with Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin and Dark Souls III: The Fire Fades Edition for $80, and publisher Bandai Namco said in a press release that the three-disc physical version will be released in “limited numbers across the Americas.” All three games include all extra DLC content, so you’ll get the “full” experience. While Dark Souls Remastered is a full overhaul of the original game for newer consoles and Dark Souls III launched on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC originally, Dark Souls II is an enhanced port, as the game first released for the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 back in 2014.

A trailer was released alongside the announcement to get players in the monster-killing mood, and it highlights some of the most iconic moments of the series. The fight against Ornstein and Sif are both shown, so veteran players can have flashbacks of losing those fights over and over again.

As you may have gathered already, the Nintendo Switch won’t be joining in on the fun. Though Dark Souls Remastered is coming to the Switch on October 19 – the same date as Dark Souls Trilogy – neither Dark Souls II nor Dark Souls III are available on the platform. With Dark Souls III only running at 30 frames per second on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One already, it seems unlikely that the game could feasibly hit a similar mark on Switch. The second game likely could, however, so we’re crossing our fingers that it comes to the system at some point.

Dark Souls Trilogy comes to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 October 19. If you can’t wait, all three games are available separately for the two systems right now, though you likely won’t be able to get them for the same price.

