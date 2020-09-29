Sony opened the floodgates on its launch lineup today, revealing special editions of Destruction AllStars, Sackboy: A Big Adventure — and now Demon’s Souls.

The upcoming Demon’s Souls remake is getting a $90 digital deluxe edition that features special items that weren’t in the original PlayStation 3 game.

The package comes with the Hoplite Shield and Ritual Blade, the latter of which is an enormous cleaver. Both items are new playable weapons exclusive to the remake. Two new armor sets, Red-Eye Knight and Boletarian Armor, are also included with the bundle.

Players will also receive a bundle of items and accessories in the game, including a ring of longevity, preservation grains, and legendary hero souls. Many of the items weren’t in the original game, hinting that the remake has some entirely new mechanics that have yet to be announced. In addition to in-game goodies, the deluxe edition comes with an original soundtrack.

Fans who pre-order any edition of the game from the PlayStation Store receive the Reaper Scythe weapon. A blog post from Sony describes the weapon as “a pole weapon with a curved blade on one end that is so sharp that they say it can sever your soul from your body.”

Demon’s Souls will launch as a PlayStation 5 exclusive on November 12. Those who don’t want to spend $90 on the digital deluxe edition can get the standard game for $70, which is par for the course for next-generation games. All digital editions of the game are currently available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store.

