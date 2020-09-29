  1. Gaming

Demon’s Souls is getting a $90 digital deluxe edition

By
Demon's Souls

Sony opened the floodgates on its launch lineup today, revealing special editions of Destruction AllStars, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and now Demon’s Souls.

The upcoming Demon’s Souls remake is getting a $90 digital deluxe edition that features special items that weren’t in the original PlayStation 3 game.

The package comes with the Hoplite Shield and Ritual Blade, the latter of which is an enormous cleaver. Both items are new playable weapons exclusive to the remake. Two new armor sets, Red-Eye Knight and Boletarian Armor, are also included with the bundle.

Players will also receive a bundle of items and accessories in the game, including a ring of longevity, preservation grains, and legendary hero souls. Many of the items weren’t in the original game, hinting that the remake has some entirely new mechanics that have yet to be announced. In addition to in-game goodies, the deluxe edition comes with an original soundtrack.

Fans who pre-order any edition of the game from the PlayStation Store receive the Reaper Scythe weapon. A blog post from Sony describes the weapon as “a pole weapon with a curved blade on one end that is so sharp that they say it can sever your soul from your body.”

Demon’s Souls will launch as a PlayStation 5 exclusive on November 12. Those who don’t want to spend $90 on the digital deluxe edition can get the standard game for $70, which is par for the course for next-generation games. All digital editions of the game are currently available for pre-order on the PlayStation Store.

Editors' Recommendations

Sony reveals details for PlayStation5 launch title Destruction AllStars

Destruction AllStars

Sackboy: A Big Adventure gets special edition with Sony-themed costumes

Sackboy

Escape reality online with the best cheap PS Plus deals for October 2020

Best PS Plus deals

The wait for The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer will be worth it, says Druckmann

Screenshot from The Last of Us Part II

Every game coming to Amazon’s Luna at launch

everything you need to know amazon luna games

The Nvidia RTX 3090 reviews are in. Just how powerful is this monster GPU?

nvidia rtx 3080 rumors news release date performance geforce 30 series

Best Prime Day gaming deals 2020: What to expect

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fall update adds a Halloween event

Fortnite season 4 week 5 challenge guide: How to destroy Gorgers

How to pre-order the PlayStation 5

How to set up multiple monitors for PC gaming

How to set up multiple monitors

Controversial shooting game Postal is coming to Nintendo Switch

postal redux nintendo switch

Fortnite season 4 week 5: Drive from Slurpy Swamp to Catty Corner in under 4 minutes without getting out

fortnite season 4 week 5 challenge guide how to drive a car from slurpy swamp catty corner in less than four minutes without

Fortnite season 4 week 5 challenge guide: How to jump through the flaming ring at Salty Springs

Fortnite season 4 week 5 challenge guide: How to locate a Trask Transport truck