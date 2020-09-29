Sony revealed new details about Destruction AllStars, including how the multiplayer, vehicular combat game works, and how much it’ll cost.

Destruction AllStars will cost $70, adding to the list of next-generation games getting a $10 price jump from the standard $60. Sony also announced a digital deluxe edition, in a blog post, that will cost $80. The deluxe version includes cosmetic items like skins, emotes, and an in-game currency used to customize vehicles.

The game is a PlayStation 5 exclusive and will release on November 12.

Players choose one of 16 different characters and enter an arena where the goal is to smash other cars. Characters and cars have unique abilities that can be used in battle. When a player’s car is wrecked, they play as the driver, who can use parkour abilities and lure cars into traps.

