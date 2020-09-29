  1. Gaming

Sony reveals details for PlayStation5 launch title Destruction AllStars

By

Sony revealed new details about Destruction AllStars, including how the multiplayer, vehicular combat game works, and how much it’ll cost.

Destruction AllStars will cost $70, adding to the list of next-generation games getting a $10 price jump from the standard $60. Sony also announced a digital deluxe edition, in a blog post, that will cost $80. The deluxe version includes cosmetic items like skins, emotes, and an in-game currency used to customize vehicles.

The game is a PlayStation 5 exclusive and will release on November 12.

Players choose one of 16 different characters and enter an arena where the goal is to smash other cars. Characters and cars have unique abilities that can be used in battle. When a player’s car is wrecked, they play as the driver, who can use parkour abilities and lure cars into traps.

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Gaming Deals for October 2020: Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One

father and son playing video games

The wait for The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer will be worth it, says Druckmann

Screenshot from The Last of Us Part II

Mass Effect trilogy redo delayed to early 2021?

mass effect trilogy remaster early 2021 3 ending

Genshin Impact developer further downplays comparisons with Breath of the Wild

genshin impact breath of the wild very different ice swords

Amazon devices event 2020: Everything announced

amazon sept 24 event roundup liveblog announcement echo dot

YouTube vs. misinformation, apps v.s App Store, and more | Digital Trends Live

digital trends live episode 466 curly twins

Amazon introduces video game streaming service Luna

Here’s what Amazon’s Luna means for you

Every game coming to Amazon’s Luna at launch

The Nvidia RTX 3090 reviews are in. Just how powerful is this monster GPU?

Best Prime Day gaming deals 2020: What to expect

nintendo switch lite review portable

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fall update adds a Halloween event

Animal Crossing Halloween

Fortnite season 4 week 5 challenge guide: How to destroy Gorgers

fortnite season 4 week 5 challenge guide how to destroy gorgers 20200924133255

How to pre-order the PlayStation 5

How to set up multiple monitors for PC gaming