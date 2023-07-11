Xbox unveiled the second-ever “Designed for Xbox” collection it partnered with accessory manufacturers to make. Called the Designed for Xbox Summer Collection 2023, it’s made up of seven Xbox-compatible gaming devices that sport sparkly, sometimes pastel-like designs.

These accessories will all roll out over the course of the summer. That said, some are actually available today. When it comes to controllers, players can pick up the nebula-like purple PowerA Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X/S – Sparkle controller for $38 as well as two Frosted Diamond and Australian Opal PDP Wired Controllers for $40. For those looking to expand their Xbox system’s storage, the pastel-colored WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD for Xbox – Limited Edition Summer Collection also launches today for $130.

That’s not all, though. Later this month, on July 24, two new Hyperkin Xenon Wired Controllers for Xbox — which are built like Xbox 360 controllers — will release. They are sparkly purple Cosmic Night and sparkly black Twilight Galaxy controllers that will each retail for $50.

Finally, on August 15, the Audeze Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition Wireless Gaming Headset will round out the Designed for Xbox Summer Collection 2023. It has a blue and purple color-shifting finish to fit in with the collection’s other items and sports everything that the standard Maxwell headsets have, like 80 hours of battery life, Dolby Atmos support, and FILTER noise reduction technology. It will retail for $329 when it comes out in August and can already be preordered.

If you’re looking to brighten up your collection of gaming accessories, any of the gaming accessories from the Designed for Xbox Summer Collection 2023 seem like they’d be a solid pick-up.

