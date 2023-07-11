 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Xbox unveils colorful summer collection of headsets, controllers, and more

Tomas Franzese
By

Xbox unveiled the second-ever “Designed for Xbox” collection it partnered with accessory manufacturers to make. Called the Designed for Xbox Summer Collection 2023, it’s made up of seven Xbox-compatible gaming devices that sport sparkly, sometimes pastel-like designs.

These accessories will all roll out over the course of the summer. That said, some are actually available today. When it comes to controllers, players can pick up the nebula-like purple PowerA Advantage Wired Controller for Xbox Series X/S – Sparkle controller for $38 as well as two Frosted Diamond and Australian Opal PDP Wired Controllers for $40. For those looking to expand their Xbox system’s storage, the pastel-colored WD_BLACK D30 Game Drive SSD for Xbox – Limited Edition Summer Collection also launches today for $130.

That’s not all, though. Later this month, on July 24, two new Hyperkin Xenon Wired Controllers for Xbox — which are built like Xbox 360 controllers — will release. They are sparkly purple Cosmic Night and sparkly black Twilight Galaxy controllers that will each retail for $50.

Related
The Hyperkin Xenon Wired Controller for Xbox – Cosmic Night and Twilight Galaxy from the Designed for Xbox Summer Collection 2023
Hyperkin

Finally, on August 15, the Audeze Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition Wireless Gaming Headset will round out the Designed for Xbox Summer Collection 2023. It has a blue and purple color-shifting finish to fit in with the collection’s other items and sports everything that the standard Maxwell headsets have, like 80 hours of battery life, Dolby Atmos support, and FILTER noise reduction technology. It will retail for $329 when it comes out in August and can already be preordered.

The Audeze Maxwell Ultraviolet Edition Wireless Gaming Headset from the Designed for Xbox Summer Collection 2023
Audeze

If you’re looking to brighten up your collection of gaming accessories, any of the gaming accessories from the Designed for Xbox Summer Collection 2023 seem like they’d be a solid pick-up. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Xbox September update introduces game library revamp and more
Xbox button color menu for Xbox Elite Series 2.

Microsoft is bringing a slew of changes to Xbox in the September update, including a revamped game library, controller color customization, and more.

The revamped game library is the most notable change you'll see here, as it has been redesigned to streamline access to the games you want to install and play. The All games tab in the Full library shows you all the games you own as games labeled with the logos of streaming services you're subscribed to, including Xbox Game Pass, EA Play, and claimed Games with Gold. For example, It Takes Two and Rocket Arena are tied to EA Play, while Forza Horizon 5 and Tinykin are linked to Game Pass.

Read more
Deathloop, Valheim and more lead Xbox Game Pass mid-month update
Deathloop main characters

The slate of games coming to Game Pass for the last half of September has been fully revealed. While there aren't many surprises this time around, September will add some heavy hitters in the form of Deathloop, Valheim, and the 1.0 release of Grounded.

Xbox released the full lineup of titles subscribers can download and play across cloud, console, and PC in the back half of September, many of which were previously announced. The major addition is the previously PlayStation exclusive shooter Deathloop, which is also coming to PlayStation Plus Extra today.

Read more
The Xbox Elite Series 2 Core is a more budget-friendly pro controller
microsoft unveils white xbox elite series 2 core controller

Microsoft revealed a new Xbox Elite Series 2 Core wireless controller, designed for players who want to gain a competitive edge on a budget.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 - Core

Read more