 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Xbox has new Ninja Turtles controllers … and they smell like pizza

Tomas Franzese
By

Microsoft and Paramount Pictures are giving away Xbox controllers based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which they are proudly proclaiming are “the world’s first pizza-scented Xbox controllers.”

This is not the first time Microsoft and Paramount created weird Xbox controllers to give away in a sweepstakes. Its fuzzy Sonic and Knuckles controllers released around Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also gained a lot of attention in February 2022. Still, there’s never been an Xbox controller quite like this. Four controllers exist, which are an oozy green, have art of one of the turtles on it, and have the top of a pizza sticking out of the back. According to Microsoft, that is what is actually pizza-scented.

Someone smells the pizza-scented Xbox controller
Microsoft

“Satisfy your hunger for kicking butt with the world’s first ever pizza-scented controller,” Microsoft says in an Xbox Wire post about the controller. “Designed to deliver the smell of the Turtles’ beloved meal to your game time, these exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers come with a built-in scent diffuser shaped like a slice of delicious New York ‘za.” That’s a pretty fancy way to say you’ve made a controller that smells weird and will continue to smell even weirder as time goes on. They don’t even specify what kind of pizza it smells like!

Recommended Videos

To have a chance to nab one of these controllers, people need to follow Xbox Game Pass on Twitter (or X, as it’s being rebranded to) and retweet (re-X?) a tweet (an X, I hate this) that the account will eventually post before August 13. What you do after you get one of these is on you.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 2. 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
Don’t miss this free Epic Games Store gem from the creators of Fall Guys
Honor and Miss Terri stand back to back in Murder by Numbers.

If you're looking for a new game to fill your weekend (but don't want to drop a ton of cash on Exoprimal or Pikmin 4), Epic Games Store's latest freebie is a must-download. Welcome to the puzzling world of Murder By Numbers.

Developed by Fall Guys studio Mediatonic, Murder By Numbers is a unique blend of visual novel and traditional puzzle game. And all of that is wrapped up in a witty 90s murder mystery story full of colorful characters, talking robots, and absolute bops.

Read more
Exoprimal’s Street Fighter crossover is purely cosmetic, Capcom confirms
Exosuit Ryu in Exoprimal.

As part of Exoprimal's post-launch road map, we know that the game will feature a crossover with Street Fighter 6 that will let players pilot Exosuits that look like Ryu and Guile. However, it wasn't clear if these were purely cosmetic skins for Exosuits, or full-on variants of certain Exosuits that players can use. In an interview with Digital Trends, Exoprimal's developers confirmed the Street Fighter 6 Exosuit looks are purely cosmetic and not variants that change up an existing Exosuit's playstyle.

"In terms of the Street Fighter 6 collaboration, in the trailers, you've seen that Exosuits can change into the aesthetic of Ryu and Guile," game director Takuro Hiraoka told Digital Trends. "Those will not be variant Exosuits, those will be skins that will change the appearance of the player."

Read more
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 just got a major price cut
this dell gaming laptop with an rtx 3060 just got a big price cut deal g15 render

While there are gaming laptop deals that reach thousands of dollars even after huge discounts, you can get a decent gaming machine for cheap if you know where to look. Here's a good example -- the Dell G15 gaming laptop for just $800 from Dell, for savings of $150 on its sticker price of $950. There's no guarantee that the offer will remain available if you decide to get back to it later, so if you want to get this affordable gaming laptop for even cheaper, you're going to have to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
The Dell G15 gaming laptop is powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, it's not going to challenge the performance of the best gaming laptops, but you'll be able to play the best PC games without any issues. You may have to downgrade the graphics settings for some of the more demanding titles, but for a gaming laptop this affordable, that's a small sacrifice to make.

Read more