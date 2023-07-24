Microsoft and Paramount Pictures are giving away Xbox controllers based on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, which they are proudly proclaiming are “the world’s first pizza-scented Xbox controllers.”

This is not the first time Microsoft and Paramount created weird Xbox controllers to give away in a sweepstakes. Its fuzzy Sonic and Knuckles controllers released around Sonic the Hedgehog 2 also gained a lot of attention in February 2022. Still, there’s never been an Xbox controller quite like this. Four controllers exist, which are an oozy green, have art of one of the turtles on it, and have the top of a pizza sticking out of the back. According to Microsoft, that is what is actually pizza-scented.

“Satisfy your hunger for kicking butt with the world’s first ever pizza-scented controller,” Microsoft says in an Xbox Wire post about the controller. “Designed to deliver the smell of the Turtles’ beloved meal to your game time, these exclusive Xbox Wireless Controllers come with a built-in scent diffuser shaped like a slice of delicious New York ‘za.” That’s a pretty fancy way to say you’ve made a controller that smells weird and will continue to smell even weirder as time goes on. They don’t even specify what kind of pizza it smells like!

Recommended Videos

To have a chance to nab one of these controllers, people need to follow Xbox Game Pass on Twitter (or X, as it’s being rebranded to) and retweet (re-X?) a tweet (an X, I hate this) that the account will eventually post before August 13. What you do after you get one of these is on you.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 2.

Editors' Recommendations