 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Xbox’s new wireless controller is pretty in pink

Cristina Alexander
By

Microsoft has unveiled the newest color for the Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller line, and I must say: It’s pretty in pink. Or shall I say, Deep Pink. The company revealed the new color on Tuesday — a day earlier than the Plastics clique in Mean Girls would’ve wanted — and fans are falling head over heels for its sleek, punk rock-like design.

The rosy pink top case and its analog sticks contrast beautifully with the white back panel as well as with the black face buttons, D-pad, triggers, and bumpers.

The Deep Pink controller joins the rainbow of other colors that were introduced since the launch of the Xbox Series X/S in November 2020, including Carbon Black, Robot White, Shock Blue, Pulse Red, Electric Volt, Daystrike Camo, and the Aqua Shift Special Edition. Plus, Microsoft released the transparent black and green Xbox 20th Anniversary Special Edition controller a year later.

Two pink Xbox controllers shown front and back.
Courtesy: Microsoft

The controller is compatible with its namesake consoles in addition to the Xbox One, Windows PCs that run either Windows 10 or 11, and Android and iOS mobile devices when you connect it through Bluetooth. What gives the Deep Pink controller a little extra oomph is the battery life, which lasts about 40 hours. It’s perfect for all those marathon gaming sessions with your friends during those late nights or when you happen to have a day off from work and don’t have any prior engagements.

The Deep Pink Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller is on sale now on the Microsoft Store for $65.

Editors' Recommendations

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover is $230 off at Best Buy

A woman sits at a desk while video chatting using a Microsoft Surface Pro 7.

Fiddler’s Journey director on honoring a cinematic landmark

daniel raim fiddlers journey to the big screen interview poster

Best Memorial Day phone deals and sales for 2022

Man looking at notifications on his iPhone 12.

How to watch 1883 online: Stream the series for FREE

Sam elliott in a scene from the series 1883.

Best Memorial Day laptop sales and deals for 2022

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Sandstone

9 best job search sites in 2022

A person browsing a job search site on a laptop.

How to sync an Xbox One controller with your console

Xbox X Controller

How to level up your characters quickly in Genshin Impact

genshin impact how to level up fast and earn xp travelers

How to gameshare on an Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X on green background.

How to get married in Skyrim

Aella the Huntress from The Elder Scrolls Skyrim

How to unlock characters in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact Free Characters

How to play co-op in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lando and R2D2 stand by a Bantha in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

This 240W USB-C cable opens up new charging possibilities

Two USB-C ports on the left side of the Thinkpad x13s.