Xbox’s new wireless controller is pretty in pink

Microsoft has unveiled the newest color for the Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller line, and I must say: It’s pretty in pink. Or shall I say, Deep Pink. The company revealed the new color on Tuesday — a day earlier than the Plastics clique in Mean Girls would’ve wanted — and fans are falling head over heels for its sleek, punk rock-like design.

The rosy pink top case and its analog sticks contrast beautifully with the white back panel as well as with the black face buttons, D-pad, triggers, and bumpers.

The Deep Pink controller joins the rainbow of other colors that were introduced since the launch of the Xbox Series X/S in November 2020, including Carbon Black, Robot White, Shock Blue, Pulse Red, Electric Volt, Daystrike Camo, and the Aqua Shift Special Edition. Plus, Microsoft released the transparent black and green Xbox 20th Anniversary Special Edition controller a year later.

The controller is compatible with its namesake consoles in addition to the Xbox One, Windows PCs that run either Windows 10 or 11, and Android and iOS mobile devices when you connect it through Bluetooth. What gives the Deep Pink controller a little extra oomph is the battery life, which lasts about 40 hours. It’s perfect for all those marathon gaming sessions with your friends during those late nights or when you happen to have a day off from work and don’t have any prior engagements.

The Deep Pink Xbox Series X/S Wireless Controller is on sale now on the Microsoft Store for $65.

