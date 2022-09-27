 Skip to main content
Xbox gets a new camouflaged controller with a matching charger

Cristina Alexander
By

If you want to add some more camouflage to your Xbox wireless controller collection, Xbox has got you covered. Microsoft has unveiled the Mineral Camo Special Edition controller.

This controller combines four different shades of blue to create a beautiful camouflage pattern. It has a vibrant mineral blue, aqua, and bright and dark purple — all of which are inspired by oceanic geode crystals that give the controller its name.

Front and back view of the Xbox Mineral Camo Special Edition controller.
Microsoft

The Mineral Camo controller is the fourth controller in the camo series of Xbox controllers — following Night Ops Camo, Arctic Camo, and Daystrike Camo — and its vibrant ocean color design makes it the most unique controller in the entire series. It also joins the rainbow of other controllers released since the Xbox Series X/S’ debut in November 2020, including the Xbox 20th Anniversary Special Edition Controller and the Deep Pink controller.

What makes the Mineral Camo controller even more unique is that Razer created a matching quick charging base stand for it. The charging stand works for both Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One controllers, and charges them in less than three hours.

Unlike some of the camo controllers, the Mineral Camo controller has a hybrid D-pad and a textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and the back case. And like most controllers, you can remap the buttons and create custom controller profiles for it from the Xbox Accessories app, share in-game screenshots with the Share button, and plug any headphones into a 3.5mm audio jack for a fully immersive gaming experience — or for total volume control to avoid waking up other people while you’re playing in the middle of the night.

You can get the Mineral Camo Special Edition controller for $70 on the Microsoft Store or at your local retailer. The matching charging stand is sold separately for $50.

