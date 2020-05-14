With the Guardian Games over, there’s not much left on Bungie’s calendar for the rest of Destiny 2’s Season of the Worthy. Luckily, a surprise quest just made its way into the game, which will take a lot of time to complete.

The new quest, called The Lie, is a little mysterious at the moment. While there’s no end reward listed, a datamine indicates that completing it will give players Felwinter’s Lie. This legendary shotgun was a beloved Iron Banner reward in the first Destiny game. If you want the gun, you’ll need to prepare yourself for a long grind. Here’s what you need to know to complete The Lie.

Warmind evaluation

When you start the game, head over to Mars and speak with Ana Bray. She’ll pass along a new task straight from Rasputin. The A.I. wants to gather data about the Seraph Towers, the new public events that were introduced in Season of the Worthy. If you haven’t opened all three bunkers yet, you’ll want to make sure you’ve done that.

Here’s where the grind comes in: Players will collectively need to complete 9,000,000 Seraph Tower events to get the next step. That means that each of the three Seraph Towers will need to be cleared 3,000,000 times. It’s a similar incentive that was used in last season’s Empyrean Foundation project, which brought Trials of Osiris back to the game.

Considering that this season hasn’t been too popular with fans, this could take a while. At the moment, the Moon and Io are only at 1% completion. EDZ, which was the first Seraph Tower introduced in the season, is sitting at only 5%.

While you can sit back and wait for everyone else to do the work, every Seraph Tower run helps, so get out there and do your part to help move this along.

The datamine suggests that the next steps will involve completing missions and getting shotgun kills, so get a shotgun that you like ready in the meantime. We’ll update this guide as the next steps become available. Hopefully the community will be able to move this along before Season of the Worthy ends on June 9.

