‘Detroit: Become Human’ has gone gold, and you can play the demo right now

Detroit: Become Human is shaping up to be the most ambitious game yet from French studio Quantic Dream, which previously created the cult hit Indigo Prophecy as well as Heavy Rain. The game has “gold gold” ahead of its release next month, and if you’re itching to give the futuristic adventure a try, the demo is available right now.

The demo will follow the android Connor through the opening scene of the main Detroit: Become Human game, which we’ve previously seen at press events. During this scene, Connor must attempt to talk a rogue android named Daniel into releasing a little girl he is holding captive on a rooftop, though the option to kill him is also available.

Thus far, PlayStation said that of the more than 15,000 people who have already played the scene, 90 percent managed to save the hostage. More than 60 percent of the time, Daniel falls off the roof, and he’s shot by a SWAT team about one-third of the time. It isn’t the prettiest outcome, but that’s the main draw of Quantic Dream’s games — your story is unique to you based on the actions you’ve taken.

“Detroit: Become Human is no longer our game,” said Quantic Dream co-CEO Guillaume de Fondaumiere in a post on the PlayStation Blog. “Instead, it will soon become yours. Yours to play, to own, to hopefully cherish. The fate of Connor, Kara, and Markus is in your hands, along with the fate of all other characters in the game.”

If you have an Amazon Echo device, you’ll also be able to download a skill called “CyberLife” for use with the demo. Alexa can help you detail elements of the crime scene, give you backstory on characters, and even learn about possible alternate endings. Sony also hinted at possible Easter eggs with the skill, but didn’t specify exactly what these would be.

Developer Quantic Dream recently made headlines, though not for the reasons it probably hoped. The company is reportedly suing the French outlets Le Monde and Mediapart for their pieces on allegedly toxic work conditions. These include inappropriate jokes as well as homophobic and sexist behavior.

Detroit: Become Human launches exclusively for PlayStation 4 on May 25.