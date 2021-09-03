After 20 years, the action role-playing hack-and-slash icon Diablo 2 is getting a modern remaster with Diablo 2: Resurrected. Diablo 2 was a groundbreaking RPG when it was first released back in 2000, has influenced countless titles since, including sequels. This remaster will toe the line between a worthwhile modern remaster and the preservation of a classic — the game is expected to add updated graphics, Dolby 7.1 surround sound, and make some key quality-of-life improvements, but the plot and gameplay should feel true to the original release.

Whether you’re revisiting this classic game for nostalgia or venturing into Hell for the very first time, Diablo 2: Resurrected is sure to be an epic adventure and must-have title for any RPG fan. Here’s everything we know about Diablo 2: Resurrected.

Release Date

Diablo 2: Resurrected is set to be released on September 23, with some sort of pre-release testing period popping up before launch.

That’s the last we heard, but it’s likely that the remaster release gets pushed back amid a recent lawsuit against Activision Blizzard alleging commonplace sexual harassment and discrimination at the company. We can’t imagine the company launching a new title in the middle of the lawsuit and, hopefully, completely changing the company culture.

Platforms

Diablo 2: Resurrected will be released on Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and Series S. Just about every gamer will be able to pick up this title on their favorite platform.

Trailer

The trailer for Diablo 2: Resurrected is an absolute whirlwind of hellish nostalgia. The trailer kicks off with some cinematic cutscenes of two characters venturing through a prison, some sort of underground crypt and other shadowy locations before jumping into a montage of skeleton massacres, epic spellcasting and demon boss battles. Is it getting hot in here, or is that just us?

Gameplay

Diablo 2: Resurrected is sticking to the classic gameplay Diablo 2 fans grew to love all those years ago. Aside from it being visually remastered and having control tweaks for consoles, you can expect the same gameplay from the original title. If you’ve played any sort of hack-and-slash, dungeon crawling RPG over the past 20 years, this is where it all started.

Multiplayer

Diablo 2: Resurrected features cooperative gameplay supporting up to eight players, and each player also has access to one mercenary. We’re assuming that the difficulty of the dungeons and enemies will be scaled somehow depending on how many players are in a party.

Cross-platform compatibility



We’ve got good news and bad news on this front. Being released on so many different platforms, Diablo 2: Resurrected will have cross-play progression across PC and all consoles. If you set up a Battle.net account, you’ll be able to take your characters and rare loot to a different platform easily. Say you’ve been grinding away at a dungeon with your friends on PC, but want to take your character on a solo journey on your Nintendo Switch during a long commute — no problem! Unfortunately, you’ll need to purchase the title on both platforms separately, so you’ll be paying double to take advantage of this feature.

You’d think with a launch of all platforms and eight-player multiplayer, you’d be able to play with friends on different platforms. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like Diablo 2: Resurrected will support cross-platform play at launch. We’ve got our fingers crossed that it will be added down the road given its perfect setup for massive multiplayer parties.

Diablo 2: Resurrected is available for pre-order on platform stores right now. It isn’t available for purchase at major retailer right now. Each store will have a standard edition available for pre-order, along with some bundles that include additional content — let’s break them down.

Diablo 2: Resurrected — Standard Edition

The standard edition costs $39.99 and just includes Diablo 2: Resurrected. You do get a little bonus for pre-ordering though — a Diablo 2-themed Barbarian transmog for Diablo 3. Really only fun if you’re still grinding away at Diablo 3.

Diablo 2: Resurrected — Prime Evil Upgrade

The Prime Evil Upgrade bundle is built for players who already own Diablo 3, costs $49.99, and includes the following:

The Diablo 2-themed Barbarian transmog for Diablo 3

Diablo 2: Resurrected game

Diablo 3: Hatred’s Grasp Wings DLC

Diablo 3: Mephisto Pet DLC

Prime Evil Collection

The Prime Evil Collection bundle costs $59.99 and is a great choice for anyone looking to dive headfirst into the world of Diablo. It includes the following:

The Diablo 2-themed Barbarian transmog for Diablo 3

Diablo 2: Resurrected game

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection game

Diablo 3: Hatred’s Grasp Wings DLC

Diablo 3: Mephisto Pet DLC

