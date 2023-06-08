How to transmog gear in Diablo 4

You’re going to be scoring a lot of loot while playing through Diablo 4, and you certainly have no use for the vast majority of it. But just because it doesn’t have the stats you’re looking for doesn’t mean that it can’t look cooler than what you’re already wearing. That’s where transmog comes in. It allows you to save the look of any armor piece and apply it to a new piece so that you can ensure you’re always maintaining whatever aesthetic you desire. We’ll share with you how the transmog system works below.

How to transmog in Diablo 4

To transmog your gear in Diablo 4, you’ll need to find and visit a wardrobe, which can commonly be found in settlements across the lands. You can identify a wardrobe’s location by looking across the map for its icon, which looks like, well, a standard two-door wardrobe. No surprises there.

Once you find your way to a wardrobe, you’ll have a few different options: You can change some basic character features, such as makeup and jewelry, or you can begin applying new looks to your gear. When choosing the latter, you’ll be able to apply the appearance of any pieces of gear that you’ve previously salvaged at a blacksmith. You’ll also have the option to switch up the color of the gear to further customize your character’s vibe.

Lastly, take note that you can set up multiple ensembles to switch between on the fly so that you don’t have to manually swap each piece every time you want to sport a new style. You’ll have a single ensemble tab when you first visit the wardrobe, but you can purchase additional slots using gold should you wish to expand your options.

