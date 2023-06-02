 Skip to main content
How to upgrade potions in Diablo 4

Jesse Lennox
By

Potions are the quintessential health item in every Diablo game. These mystical elixirs can save you from the brink of death in a single swig if you're quick enough. Rather than allowing you to fill up your inventory with them like some other RPGs, Diablo 4 keeps your potions capped, but does allow you to make them more potent. This will be important as you level up and the enemies you come up against begin taking off greater and greater chunks of health with every hit. If you want to keep up with the damage scaling in Diablo 4, you will need to know how to upgrade your potions.

Looking at a list of potion upgrades at an alchemist shop.
How to upgrade potions

When you arrive in the first major town of Kyovashad, you will find several shops inaccessible for the time being. One of these will be the Alchemist shop run by Veroka.

Step 1: Do any activity, such as main quests, side quests, world events, or dungeons, to gain enough experience to reach level 10.

Step 2: Once at level 10, you will be notified of a new quest called "Healing Potion Upgrading" you can start at the Alchemist.

Related

Step 3: Travel back to Kyovashad and talk to Veroka.

Step 4: Choose the "I want to increase the potency of my healing potions" option.

Step 5: She will explain the process and open up the Upgrade Potion menu.

Step 6: As long as you have at least 2 Gallowvine, you can upgrade your Weak Healing Potion to the Tiny Healing Potion to increase the initial amount of health, as well as how much healing it does over time.

You can upgrade your health potion every 10 levels you gain, but will only be directed to the Alchemist this first time, so remember to go back and upgrade your potion manually. Each level will cost not only more materials but also a greater variety of them, so make sure you're gathering up all those plants as you travel around Sanctuary.

If you want to increase how many potions you can hold, that is done by increasing your Renown in each region.




