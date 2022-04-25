 Skip to main content
Diablo Immortal launches in June, and it’s coming to PC

DeAngelo Epps
Diablo Immortal, which spawned the infamous “Do you guys not have phones?” moment, has been a contentious game for years due to its focus on mobile. Now, it seems that Blizzard is looking to turn that around, as today it announced that Diablo Immortal will not only launch on Android and iOS on June 2, but on PC in open beta as well.

Diablo Immortal is an online-only, free-to-play massively multiplayer online RPG set between the events of Diablo 2 and 3. The title originally was revealed in 2018 for mobile platforms only, much to the disappointment of longtime series fans. It seems that Blizzard took notes from the mass reaction and decided to bring Immortal to PC. The PC version will feature crossplay with the mobile version.

Immortal‘s initial launch date was set for 2021. Development was brought to a halt in 2021 when Blizzard and its parent company, Activision, were hit by sexual harassment accusations from its employees, resulting in a boycott of the company’s products, a purchase of the companies by Microsoft, and multiple game delays.

Games like Overwatch 2, Diablo IV, and an upcoming mobile World of Warcraft game joined Diablo Immortal in being delayed. However, Blizzard seems to be getting back on track with Diablo Immortal’s June release, as well as Overwatch 2‘s upcoming closed PC beta.

Fans can journey into the MMORPG world of Diablo Immortal via Android, iOS, or PC on June 2. Note that the PC version is available through open beta, so expect that version to be a little less clean than the mobile experience at launch.

