Gameloft confirmed that its Disney life sim Disney Dreamlight Valley will finally leave early access on December 5 alongside the release of its A Rift in Time expansion. That said, Gameloft also confirmed one big change: Disney Dreamlight Valley will no longer be free-to-play when it comes out.
Disney Dreamlight Valley entered early access in September 2022 as a cozy life sim game inspired by games like Stardew Valley and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It has received a steady stream of content updates since, and Gameloft finally decided that it’s time for the game to leave early access. Disney Dreamlight Valley will finally do so this December.
The blog post announcing that date confirms that “existing players will keep their access to the game, their Moonstones, and their save game” when Disney Dreamlight Valley launches. One thing that won’t be happening is Disney Dreamlight Valley going free-to-play.
When the game was announced, Gameloft’s original intention was to have a paid early access period for what would then transition to a free-to-play game. Gameloft decided to reverse that decision, so Disney Dreamlight Valley’s base game will remain priced at $30 after its December 5 launch. “This choice ensures that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be able to continue delivering on a premium game experience for all players,” Gameloft explains in a blog post. “It’s important to us that we maintain our promise to keep delivering free content updates that add new characters, realms, clothing, furniture, and more surprises to your Valley.”
Microtransactions will remain in the game after launch despite the fact that Disney Dreamlight Valley is no longer a free-to-play game. Gameloft says in-game purchases “will remain optional, fair, and match the level of quality players have come to expect.”
Disney Dreamlight Valley will exit early access across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on December 5.
